Fortnite fans left dumbfounded after Peely receives new 'KAWS' makeover

Fortnite Battle Royale is getting another collaboration very soon. However, this time, most players are not excited as it's not bringing anything interesting.

In October 2021, Epic Games collaborated with Brian Donnelly, better known as KAWS, to bring some of his creations to the game. The final result of the association between the video game and the artist was KAWS Skeleton, a Fortnite outfit added to the Item Shop.

The developers recently announced another collaboration with the artist, but many Fortnite users are disappointed. The first partnership wasn't very popular, but the second one will probably be even worse.

The community has reacted to the new collaboration and the skin that will come with it. No one is impressed with the news, and it looks like this could be one of the worst collaborations ever.

New KAWS collaboration is coming, and loopers already dislike it

KAWS Skeleton was released in October 2021 in four colors. This outfit has been in the Item Shop 15 times as of July 1, but gamers just don't think it's any good.

According to fortnite.gg, a website where players can rate skins, KAWS Skeleton is ranked 866th out of 1350 outfits. It has received mixed reviews, and more than a quarter of the voters gave it a 1-star review.

The artist teased a new collaboration with Fortnite Battle Royale on his Instagram account, and the new skin was finally revealed on Friday. Unfortunately, it's very disappointing.

This Reddit user posted the skin on the official subreddit as soon as it was revealed.

While Peely is one of the most popular characters in the game, the upcoming skin could be a disaster. The Reddit user is not the only player who dislikes it, as many others believe it looks awful.

The new skin, called KAWSPEELY, will release on the Item Shop on July 2 at 8 pm Eastern Time. Loopers can also purchase accessories for it, including a glider.

Fortnite gamers react to new skin

Fortnite fans expressed their disappointment with the new collaboration all across social media. Many Reddit users replied to the post and had no positive comments to add.

Many players think that the skin is awful and believe Epic was just very lazy with its design.

Some players questioned whether the developer is even trying to make good skins anymore. There are theories that the company is not trying to make good skins simply because many gamers will buy anything.

While there were no positive comments regarding the upcoming KAWS collaboration skin, some players defended Epic. They pointed out how many users blame the publisher after one lousy skin, even though there have been many fantastic outfits lately.

Fans have complained a lot over the past few years, and that is also what some community members have talked about. It appears that they will not be happy no matter what Epic does.

One Reddit user joked about the community asking for more original skins from Epic and getting KAWSPEELY in the end.

Most reactions seem negative, but it remains to be seen if the skin turns out to be one of the worst of the year or if Epic does something to salvage this collab.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far