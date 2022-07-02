Fortnite suggestion makes Victory Crowns actually useful

Epic Games added Victory Crowns to Fortnite Battle Royale with the release of Chapter 1. This is an interesting feature that allows players to show off how many victories they have.

To receive a Victory Crown, Fortnite players need to win a game or eliminate another player with a crown. Essentially, Crowned Victory Royales are an indicator of the number of back-to-back wins a player has during a season.

While this concept is interesting, many players are disappointed with it. The only thing players get from such victories is bragging rights, and nothing else. Further, this number resets every season, and considering that possessing a Victory Crown puts players at a disadvantage, it does not seem worth it.

A recent fan-made concept shows an interesting suggestion on how Epic Games can improve the feature and make Victory Crowns more attractive for players.

How can Fortnite Victory Crowns become more attractive to players?

At the moment, there is not much difference between a player who has never won a match possessing a crown and a player who has won hundreds of games. The only notable difference is the number on the emote.

Reddit user MakTora created an interesting concept that would make crowned victories valuable and useful. This Fortnite player suggested a Crown Shop with cosmetic items that can only be purchased with Victory Crowns.

The Reddit user proposed three different cosmetics in every shop, including a Legendary outfit. Just like Victory Crowns, the shop will reset every season and players will have limited time to unlock its items.

This suggestion is fantastic as players will have to compete for the rarest cosmetic items in the game. It will also allow players to obtain cosmetics without using V-Bucks.

The community reacts to the Reddit user's suggestion

The Fortnite Battle Royale community has provided mixed feedback regarding this suggestion. While some players love it, others believe that it would make the video game worse.

The top comment comes from a Fortnite player who likes the suggestion, but would prefer it it stacked up over different seasons. Doing a shop reset every season would force players to play more, which is not ideal.

Some players pointed out that the suggestion would make the game even "sweatier" and that casual players would be at a huge disadvantage.

While getting crowns and winning with them is a special feeling, there are some Fortnite Battle Royale players who believe that there should be an Item Shop with cosmetic items that can only be bought with wins.

Getting a crowned victory is difficult, but many players are struggling to win even one game. This would definitely make their winning efforts more rewarding.

It appears that the biggest complaint was about the game becoming tougher with this suggestion. While this concept is amazing, there is no doubt that Epic Games will have to change the matchmaking system to make it work. Otherwise, a lot of low-skilled players would not stand a chance.

Considering that Victory Crowns are still relatively new, we can expect Epic Games to change this feature in the future. However, it is unlikely that Fortnite will get a new shop exclusive to skilled players.

