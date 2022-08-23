How to get the Fortnite x Destiny 2 skins

Fortnite x Destiny 2 skins have finally been revealed. Although the collaboration between the two popular video games was leaked a while ago, Epic Games and Bungie took their time to release it.

Fortunately, the joint venture has brought multiple new items to Fortnite Battle Royale, with all of them available in the Item Shop. While the collaboration has been officially released, the skins will arrive after the Item Shop resets on Tuesday, August 23, at 8:00 PM Eastern Time.

HYPEX @HYPEX FORTNITE x DESTINY Trailer just got published! FORTNITE x DESTINY Trailer just got published! https://t.co/acgF3an2eK

The update will bring three Fortnite x Destiny 2 skins, a couple of pickaxes, gliders, and an emote. Players will be especially besotted with the skins, owing to their bespoke aesthetic.

Fortnite x Destiny 2 skins look fantastic

Fortnite x Destiny 2 skins include some of the most popular characters from the first-person shooter game. Fortnite players are spoilt for choices with Commander Zavala, Ikora Rey, and Exo Stranger all available for purchase.

Considering how these skins are coming to the Item Shop, Fortnite enthusiasts will have to purchase them using V-Bucks. Fortunately, there are several bundles that offer cosmetic items at discounted prices.

All Fortnite x Destiny 2 skins have Gaming Legends Series rarity, which means they'll arrive at a cost of 1,500 V-Bucks. To obtain them, players simply need to open the Fortnite Item Shop after 8:00 PM Eastern Time and make their purchase.

Commander Zavala is one of the three Fortnite x Destiny 2 skins (Image via Epic Games)

Commander Zavala is one of the three Fortnite x Destiny 2 skins to arrive with the latest collaboration. While the popular character can be used in Fortnite, it also comes with a few matching accessories:

Targe Back Bling

Crown-Splitter Pickaxe

Sparrow Glider with Zavala Shader style

Ikora Rey has joined the Fortnite's lineup of amazing Gaming Legends Series skin (Image via Epic Games)

Ikora Rey, a famous Warlock from Destiny 2, also has three different cosmetic items that match her appearance:

Ophiuchus Back Bling

Black Talon Pickaxe

Sparrow Glider with Ikora Shader style

Exo Stranger is available for purchase from the Fortnite Item Shop (Image via Epic Games)

Finally, Exo Stranger, also known as Elisabeth Bray, has a couple of Fortnite cosmetics related to her:

Pouka Back Bling

The Lament Pickaxe

Sparrow Glider with Exo Stranger Shader

HYPEX @HYPEX Fortnite x Destiny "Investigate" Emote! Fortnite x Destiny "Investigate" Emote! https://t.co/ZcqVssIcjp

All Destiny 2 skins share the same glider. However, this cosmetic item comes in three different styles and players can have their preferred choice. Coupled with that, the collaboration has also spawned an Investigate emote.

Destiny 2 details

Epic Games has collaborated with Bungie to not only bring Destiny 2 skins to Fortnite Battle Royale, but to also add the first-person shooter game to its iconic store. Destiny 2 is another free-to-play title, so this is the perfect opportunity for Fortnite players to try it out.

Destiny 2 is coming to the Epic Games Store (Image via Epic Games)

One must note that Bungie's title just received Season 18, which marked a massive influx of new content, including three bespoke characters inspired by Black Knight, Omega, and Drift.

