Fortnite x Destiny 2 collab all but confirmed after new leak

Fortnite is no stranger to collaborations. From Rick and Morty to Marvel, everyone is welcome in the metaverse. While not all characters play a major role in the storyline, they do add some flare in their own way. If nothing else, players get the opportunity to cosplay as their favorite characters.

Since the start of Chapter 3, there have been a number of collaborations in the game. It would seem like Epic is focused on filling the game with collaborative content. Speaking of which, Bungie Inc. is probably looking to cash in on the metaverse's hype.

HYPEX @HYPEX Apparently a Fortnite x Destiny collab will also most likely happen in the future! (via @MidaRado Apparently a Fortnite x Destiny collab will also most likely happen in the future! (via @MidaRado) https://t.co/AqIFWlLN2p

Destiny 2 will join Fortnite's metaverse soon

According to leaker MidaRado, Destiny 2 and Fortnite could collaborate in the near future. While there is no solid evidence of the same, the leaker has often been correct in the past. Most recently, they provided substantial details about the Dragon Ball Super collaboration, which turned out to be true.

Also, earlier this year, Epic Games conducted a survey that featured a few video game characters, races, and names. The list of names includes Drifter (hosts Gambit in Destiny 2), Titan (Guardian class), and Hive (race).

Destiny Bulletin @DestinyBulletn @MidaRado ICYMI: Epic Games did a survey earlier this year. One of the questions had some Destiny characters, including Mara Sov, Drifter, and Hive. @MidaRado ICYMI: Epic Games did a survey earlier this year. One of the questions had some Destiny characters, including Mara Sov, Drifter, and Hive. https://t.co/JHZeqZOMGo

Even though the names showcased in the survey do not necessarily get added in-game, it provides Epic with a baseline when it comes to understanding their popularity. Thus, the developers can take a call as to the characters/cosmetics that will have the most impact during a collaboration.

Another point to take into consideration is the fact that Sony owns Bungie. Given the goodwill between Epic and Sony, which allowed Spider-Man to be brought into the metaverse, there is no reason to believe that characters from Destiny 2 will be denied entry.

A Destiny 2 x Morbius crossover is 100% possible I just realized that since Sony bought Bungie...A Destiny 2 x Morbius crossover is 100% possible I just realized that since Sony bought Bungie...A Destiny 2 x Morbius crossover is 100% possible 👀 https://t.co/978wk2XPuN

Either way, given that leaks pertaining to collaborations show up months before they occur in-game, loopers will have to wait a while for any official confirmation. If speculations are to be believed, the collaboration will not occur until next year. With Fortnitemares and Winterfest coming soon, there is simply no room for a major crossover.

That being said, when the collaboration does come to fruition, the fanbase of both games will go ballistic. Characters such as Cayde-6, Zavala (who closely resembles The Origin), and Ikora Rey may be featured in-game as skins/outfits. There are bound to be other cosmetics as well.

Since Destiny 2 has been around for a while, the collaboration could take place on a larger scale. Much like Naruto or Dragon Ball Super, this crossover may also feature dedicated POIs, challenges/quests, unique mythic weapons, and new mechanics. Here is what fans had to say about the leak.

Tommybrooo @Tommybroo @HYPEX @MidaRado Actually pretty sick being D2 is my main game rn, I think Tuesday is possibly when they will do it. New season, and big reveal for the new expansion light fall @HYPEX @MidaRado Actually pretty sick being D2 is my main game rn, I think Tuesday is possibly when they will do it. New season, and big reveal for the new expansion light fall

pooked crenis @boogerbangs @HYPEX @MidaRado Bro imagine if you could link your bungie account and pay as your guardian. That would be WAY too catering and I can see why it wouldn't happen but wouldn't it be sick @HYPEX @MidaRado Bro imagine if you could link your bungie account and pay as your guardian. That would be WAY too catering and I can see why it wouldn't happen but wouldn't it be sick

Musouka @Musouk @HYPEX @MidaRado Noice. Kondor is one of my fav skins precisely bc the alt has such a Destiny look. I'll be thrilled if we get some actual Destiny skins. A Ghost back bling or emote would be dope. @HYPEX @MidaRado Noice. Kondor is one of my fav skins precisely bc the alt has such a Destiny look. I'll be thrilled if we get some actual Destiny skins. A Ghost back bling or emote would be dope.

Based on the initial feedback from the Fortnite community, it is clear that the Destiny 2 collaboration will be met with a positive reception. As long as the developers play their cards right, it will be a win-win situation for everyone. Hopefully, the leakers will find out more information about this upcoming collaboration soon.

Disclaimer: There has been no official confirmation from either developer yet. Thus, readers should take the above information with a pinch of salt.

