Fortnite x Destiny 2 collaboration: Release date and time for all regions

Although Destiny 2 is by no means a battle royale game like Fortnite, it does have a global fan following that stretches all the way back to 2014. Due to these circumstances, it's fair to say that several loopers are well versed with the franchise.

Given how Epic has been collaborating with everyone as of late, it was inevitable that the two fandoms would one day collide. Well, that day is nearly here, and players will soon be able to experience the best of both worlds. Here's everything to know about the Fortnite x Destiny 2 collaboration.

It might get announced tomorrow and there's currently 3 hidden skins with no edit styles that will release together. I asked some Destiny players and they think that it'll be Zavala, Ikora Rey & maybe Cayde-6. (Destiny also got 3 skins from Fortnite)

Fortnite x Destiny 2 collaboration: The start of something new

News of the potential collaboration was first leaked by multiple prominent Fortnite leakers. According to them, skins/characters from Destiny 2 will migrate to the metaverse in a few days. With no timeframe in hand, guessing precisely when this would occur was impossible.

Thankfully, the word impossible is just a mindset on the internet. Within hours of the first leak, more information was brought to light regarding the crossover. Pictures began to emerge that showcased the skins from Destiny 2. They skins are Black Knight, Drift, and Omega. Here's what they look like:

Coming to the metaverse from Destiny 2 are none other than Zavala, Ikora Rey, and Cayde-6. According to prominent leaker HYPEX, three hidden skins with no styles are already in the files. Once Epic flips the switch, they'll appear in the Item Shop.

Given their importance in the storyline, these skins can almost be confirmed. However, according to some leakers, Cayde-6 may be swapped out with Exo Stranger.

Players won't have to wait long for the official announcement. According to a statement from Bungie, the Destiny 2 showcase is set to go live on August 23, 2022, at 9:00 am PDT. The pre-show is scheduled to begin at 8:00 am PDT. Now, although the showcase's announcement has been confirmed, it cannot be said with a 100% guarantee that the collaboration will go live today in the metaverse. Here's why.

Dragon Ball Super collaboration is barely a week old

While Destiny 2 Season 18 will commence in a few hours, the skins may not come to Fortnite immediately. Given that the island is still in the middle of the Dragon Ball Super collaboration, releasing cosmetics from Destiny 2 will shift attention from the current collab.

Fortnite @FortniteGame



Complete quests in Dragon Ball Adventure Island, use the Kamehameha ability, quickly move around the Island with the Nimbus Cloud (Kintoun) mobility item, and much more.



Dragon Ball has arrived on the Island!

Complete quests in Dragon Ball Adventure Island, use the Kamehameha ability, quickly move around the Island with the Nimbus Cloud (Kintoun) mobility item, and much more.

Although releasing the skins in Chapter 4 Season 3 makes more sense logically, the hype train will lose a lot of momentum. That being said, it's difficult to imagine the developers performing a balancing act to make the most of two vastly diverse collaborations.

Nevertheless, the crossover has been confirmed and will come to fruition sooner or later. On that note, this is the start of something amazing between Fortnite and Destiny 2. If things commence without a hitch, this could be the first of many collaborations between the fandoms.

