Fortnite x Destiny 2 leak reveals 3 upcoming skins

A new leak has shown that Fortnite will be crossing over with Destiny 2, the free-to-play online first-person shooter title. Destiny 2 has been incredibly popular since its debut in 2017, so it comes as no surprise that Epic Games has added the game to its repertoire.

At this point, no collaboration should surprise gamers anymore. Epic Games has landed collaborations with Balenciaga, Ferrarri, Jordan brand, Star Wars, Marvel, DC, and Rick and Morty, to name a few. Most recently, they partnered up with former NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes, and a massive Dragon Ball Z collaboration is underway right now as well.

Fortnite has also released cosmetics, emotes, and backblings in conjunction with other games like Pacman, Uncharted, Street Fighter, and more. Now, according to a new leak, the Gaming Legends series will grow with three new skins from Destiny 2.

Disclaimer: There has been no official confirmation from the developers yet. Thus, players should take the following information with a pinch of salt.

New leak shows details about the upcoming Fortnite x Destiny 2 collaboration

HYPEX is one of the most prominent and accurate leakers in the Fortnite community. According to the latest leak uncovered by them, three potential skins might be added to the game, including Zavala, Ikora Rey, and Cayde-6. All of them are prominent characters from Destiny 2.

Though the leak did not confirm the skins, it stated that the trio were the most probable characters to be added to the game. They also did not mention a timetable, though it seems likely that Epic Games will announce it officially soon.

Three skins from Fortnite were added to Destiny 2 as a result of the crossover. Drift, Red Knight, and Omega have been added and have been given the Destiny treatment, which probably means the skins for Fortnite will be announced and added sooner rather than later.

This is not a confirmed collaboration just yet, but all signs point to it coming out sometime before the end of Chapter 3 Season 3.

Other leaks for upcoming collaborations

There have also been quite a few leaks regarding what else might be coming to Fortnite soon. There are rumblings about a potential Avengers Endgame LTM revival. According to HYPEX, the Infinity Stones from that mode were recently updated.

The Infinity Gauntlet was recently updated (Image via HYPEX on Twitter)

A recent Fortnite survey that went out to players also mentioned Gus Fring, the villain from the popular Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul series. Though this collaboration may seem far fetched, nothing is truly out of reach for Epic Games.

There are also a lot of theories that next season will be another superhero season, following the pattern of Chapter 1 Season 4 and Chapter 2 Season 4. If that is the case, then the skins that were leaked previously, which included Miles Morales and Grey Hulk, might be on the way after all.

