Dragon Ball skins in Fortnite: Are they worth buying?

The long-awaited Dragon Ball x Fortnite crossover finally arrived last week, courtesy of the game's massive weekly update. To the community's delight, Fortnite v21.40 introduced quite a lot of content, making it one of the largest collaborations in Fortnite's history. In fact, it was bigger than the Naruto crossover, which introduced the first anime to the metaverse.

The crossover included a new landmark, the Kame House, two new items (Nimbus Cloud and Kamehameha), and a whole host of challenges. As a result of the update, the game has changed significantly, but the biggest part of the crossover, as usual, is the skins and cosmetics.

There are quite a few of them to go around and their costs and numbers can be overwhelming. Are these skins and cosmetics worth buying at all?

This article reflects the personal views of the author.

Complete guide to the cosmetics in the Fortnite x Dragon Ball crossover

Most importantly for players to refer to, all the cosmetics that are available right now include:

Son Goku skin (2000 V-Bucks)

Beerus skin (1500 V-Bucks)

Vegeta skin (1800 V-Bucks)

Bulma skin (1200 V-Bucks)

Power Pole (Nyoibo): A mysterious staff that was given to Goku by Grandpa Gohan.

The Seer Fish: Beerus' forgetful prophet fish.

Kamesennin's Shell: Worn by Kamesennin (Master Roshi) himself.

Power Pole (Nyoibo) Pickaxe

Kamesennin's Staff Pickaxe

Nimbus Cloud (Kintoun) Glider

Space Pod Glider

Charging Up Emote

Fusion! Hah!! Emote

Boosting Ki Emote

Additionally, there are quite a few bundles available for players too.

The Dragon Ball gear bundle is available for 1,800 V-Bucks. This includes the Kamesennin's Shell back bling, the Fusion! Hah!! emote, the Nimbus Cloud glider, the Space Pod glider, and the Kamesennin's Staff Pickaxe.

A Goku and Beerus bundle is also available and includes the two skins along with four more items. Loopers can get this bundle for 2,700 V-Bucks, which is a fantastic price, considering that the Goku skin alone is worth 2,000 V-Bucks.

Are they worth it? That ultimately depends on the player's preference, but V-Bucks could certainly be spent on far worse cosmetics. When it comes to collaborations, this is arguably the biggest one that Fortnite has ever had and owning a part of that is worth it.

The four new skins (Image via Epic Games)

Furthermore, all the cosmetics are fairly unique in comparison to other collaborative skins, much like the Naruto skins. Generally, skins that come into the game get the 'Fortnite style' so that they fit into the game visually.

However, the anime skins, which include a few original ones, such as the Naruto and Dragon Ball skins, clearly stand out. They feature a unique art style which possibly makes them worth the money.

While the price tag of 2,000 V-Bucks for the Goku skin is strangely high, it's obviously one of the most famous characters in the game.

This is still one of the best crossovers in Fortnite history, making these skins and cosmetics worth buying. Most original skins, which would cost around the same as these crossover skins do, definitely aren't as cool as Goku, Bulma and others.

For that reason, the price tag doesn't seem so high, so those who have the money to spend can do so without fear of wasting their money on something undeserving.

