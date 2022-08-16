Fortnite Tournament of Power event: Start date, free rewards, how to participate, and more

After an eternity, the leaked and later confirmed Dragon Ball x Fortnite collaboration arrived. The update went live and introduced a whole host of changes. There are new skins, more than a few challenges, cosmetics, and even a brand new Dragon Ball POI.

This is one of the biggest collaborations that Epic Games has introduced, perhaps in the entire history of the game. It's bigger than the Naruto crossover that introduced an NPC, items, challenges and several skins.

One of the biggest additions is the Tournament of Power, which will be an in-game event.

Fortnite x Dragon Ball: Tournament of Power guide

The event will kick off on August 18, just two days from the time of writing. Here's what Epic Games said:

"Harness your power and unleash it in the Tournament of Power taking place in all regions on August 18, 2022 in the Competitive playlist! Compete in this Battle Royale Duos tournament for a chance to earn the following prizes."

Prizes available for certain things include:

Top 50% on Main Leaderboard: Angry Vegeta Emoticon

8 Points Earned on Main Leaderboard: Goku's Kanji Banner Icon

3 Points Earned from Eliminations with a Kamehameha: Beerus Eating Spray

The Kamehameha is a new item added to the game for this crossover. Here's how it's been described:

"Falling from the sky in deliveries invented by Capsule Corp throughout each match, pick up the Kamehameha and launch a devastating energy beam at anyone who crosses your path!"

It will become more frequent on the island as the Fortnite match gets later and later.

As always, players will have a three-hour window during their region's time to complete up to 10 matches and earn points for placement, eliminations and more. This will be a duos tournament that can't be filled, so gamers must find a reliable partner to compete.

A spray is one reward (Image via Epic Games)

Epic Games also stressed that participating Fortnite gamers must have two-factor authentification enabled to earn rewards.

What else does the Dragon Ball crossover add?

More than a few cosmetics are available for Dragon Ball fans. Son Goku, Vegeta, Bulma, and Beerus are all available as skins.

There are also a few back blings:

Power Pole (Nyoibo): A mysterious staff was given to Goku by Grandpa Gohan.

The Seer Fish: Beerus's forgetful prophet fish.

Kamesennin's Shell: Worn by Kamesennin himself.

As far as gliders, pickaxes, and other cosmetics, here's what can be found:

Power Pole (Nyoibo) Pickaxe

Kamesennin's Staff Pickaxe

Nimbus Cloud (Kintoun) Glider

Space Pod Glider

Charging Up Emote

Fusion! Hah!!! Emote

Boosting Ki Emote

Bulma is also an NPC on the island and will be found at Kame House, a brand new POI on the island.

For all the information, check out the Epic Games website, but the servers are back online after the update, so everything can be experienced in Fortnite right now.

