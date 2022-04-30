Fortnite YouTuber recreates Dragon Ball Kamehameha in Creative mode, and it goes exceedingly well

Fortnite Creative mode opens gamers up to a whole new world of possibilities. Even before it gets revamped with the Creative 2.0 update, there are still so many things to build and do in Creative. Players have made whole islands, new game modes, and so much more.

With the capabilities the game mode offers, there is also the possibility of recreating things from other media. This is also true of the fact that there are so many collaborative skins in the game. For example, Fortnite players have created scenes from the MCU with all the Marvel skins in the game.

This gamer decided to recreate the Kamehameha vs. Galick gun scene from Dragon Ball-Z. The result was incredible.

Fortnite YouTuber recreates Dragon Ball-Z scene in Creative mode

In the scene, Goku is fighting Vegeta. It's one of the most iconic anime scenes of all time and features some incredible animation. At first glance, it may seem like there are quite a few elements to the scene that would be impossible to translate to the game.

One of the biggest of those would be the lack of Dragon Ball-Z characters in Fortnite. There's no Goku or Vegeta skin yet, despite players' attempts to get them in the game.

That didn't stop popular YouTuber Mustard Plays (not to be confused with Fortnite director Donald Mustard). He was able to successfully recreate the scene without the skins.

He began by setting up a custom character to at least somewhat resemble the Dragon Ball-Z character. The protagonist of this iteration would have to be the classic hero Jonesy. He noted that he would need a lot of help from sequencers and VFX devices to even remotely pull this off.

Once that part was complete, Mustard moved on to animating them. It's one thing to be able to get the effects, but it's another to get the stationary characters to move with the effects.

The iconic scene (Image via whistle72 on DeviantArt)

When the animation was done, he simply filled in the desert that they fought in. This was probably one of the easiest parts of the build. Making the scenery in any Creative world is fortunately not terribly difficult.

He added floating rocks, which are a big part of the scene, for when they powered up and let the two fight it out. The result is an incredible reimagining of an iconic scene and a true triumph in Creative mode.

