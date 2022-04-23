Fortnite players pray in unison for Attack on Titan or Dragon Ball skin after new leak

Slowly but surely, Fortnite is getting more and more comfortable with anime skins. The game had none for a long time until Epic Games introduced a few original skins styled like anime.

There were a few of those for a while until the end of Chapter 2 Season 8, when the Naruto bundle was officially released.

It remains the only official anime collaboration in the game. Leaks have teased the introduction of more, which has fans excited. Attack on Titan characters have been the most probable answer, but everyone is hopeful for their favorite.

After this leak, players are speculating which anime skins might be in this legendary bundle. Here's who they're hoping for.

Fortnite players hoping for their favorite anime skins after vague leak

Many are hopeful for Goku and other characters from Dragon Ball Z.

Attack on Titan is another very popular choice. A recent leak for the Item Shop's background for these skins seemed to indicate that Eren and Mikasa were the most likely characters to join the metaverse. Suffice to say, players would love that.

Neon Xposure💀 @OhJasperz @FortniteBR Please be Aot Please be Aot Please be Aot Please be Aot Please be Aot Please be Aot Please be Aot Please be Aot Please be Aot Please be Aot Please be Aot Please be Aot Please be Aot Please be Aot Please be Aot Please be Aot Please be Aot Please be Aot Please be Aot Please be Aot @FortniteBR Please be Aot Please be Aot Please be Aot Please be Aot Please be Aot Please be Aot Please be Aot Please be Aot Please be Aot Please be Aot Please be Aot Please be Aot Please be Aot Please be Aot Please be Aot Please be Aot Please be Aot Please be Aot Please be Aot Please be Aot

These four anime characters could be considered legends and this gamer certainly wants them.

One user is imagining how fun trios might be after the skins join Naruto and others.

Two skins would not be nearly enough for this Fortnite player.

Not many people have considered the possibility that they're not going to be collaborative. It seems unlikely, but it's certainly not impossible, as this Twitter user pointed out.

Several other anime were popular choices for players, including JoJo's Bizarre Adventure.

A gamer may have picked up on a trend and correctly guessed which skin is next. Fortnite does promote movies with skins quite often.

YukiEdition @YukiEdition1 @FortniteBR Ive been thinking that Dragon Ball will get skins lately since the new movie is set to release soon, and we know how likely companies tend to use Fortnite to promote things now. This just adds more evidence. @FortniteBR Ive been thinking that Dragon Ball will get skins lately since the new movie is set to release soon, and we know how likely companies tend to use Fortnite to promote things now. This just adds more evidence.

Even the more obscure anime could, in theory, be coming in this edition.

twotendjforever @twotendjforever @FortniteBR that one person who asks for Sailor Moon on every fortnite post might actually have a chance. @FortniteBR that one person who asks for Sailor Moon on every fortnite post might actually have a chance.

There is one specific character that this user would love to see.

At this point, while the Attack on Titan characters still seem more likely, anything is possible. The phrase "Anime Legends" could genuinely refer to anything from Dragon Ball-Z to One Piece. Any anime that has a remotely popular character could be on the way.

However, this is all based on a few leaks. Gamers should take this information with a grain of salt because none of it has been confirmed by Fortnite. It is still an exciting situation for anime fans, though.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul