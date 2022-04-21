Attack on Titan's Eren & Mikasa headed into Fortnite, new leak reveals

Over the years, Fortnite has amassed quite a few impressive collaborations. Even in this season's battle pass, there are two collaborative skins in The Prowler (whose time lock just ended) and Doctor Strange. Brands like Jordan, the NBA, Star Wars, and more have all entered the metaverse.

In Chapter 2 Season 8, Naruto got a sizable crossover with multiple characters getting skins and cosmetics. There was even a trial for players to unlock the Kurama glider for free. This collaboration opened the door to getting anime skins in Fortnite, which may have led to a potential new release.

Fortnite x Attack on Titan: Potential collaboration may have leaked

The leaks have come from several sources, but one, in particular, is giving fans a lot of hope. The background for two new skins in the Item Shop has been released courtesy of ShiinaBR, one of the most reliable leakers in the game.

Shiina @ShiinaBR New shop background for encrypted skins with the codename "Rumble" New shop background for encrypted skins with the codename "Rumble" https://t.co/2I4j0RB62c

Eagle-eyed fans will immediately recognize that from the opening credits of Attack on Titan. It's too close to be considered a coincidence. As one person mentioned, the two most likely characters from the show to make it into the game have to be Eren and Mikasa.

The two most popular characters from arguably one of the most popular shows are a no-brainer for Epic Games. They've introduced far less popular collaborations with far less popular characters, so introducing these two would be easy.

This would be a wildly popular collaboration as many players love the show. Each episode of the show draws nearly 1.5 million viewers, according to Crunchyroll. Many of Fortnite's daily players are undoubtedly in that group.

The skins remain encrypted, so there hasn't been a good look at them yet and the Item Shop background is the only piece of information that can be seen right now. In theory, "Rumble" could refer to anything and the background could not be for Attack on Titan.

Eren and Mikasa (Image via Attack on Titan)

However, a crossover does seem very likely, so fans can at least hope. This is not guaranteed, especially since the information comes from leaks that aren't even clear.

Players should treat this information as speculative until something official happens. Either the skins will show up in the Item Shop, or Epic Games will announce them, but till then, it's all speculative.

Edited by Srijan Sen