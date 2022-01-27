Eren Yeager and Mikasa Ackerman are two of the main characters in Attack on Titan. The two have been together since the very first episode of the series.

Mikasa's parents were killed by criminals who wanted to sell her. Thankfully, the male lead of the show didn't let that happen. He knocked on the door behind which Mikasa was held and went on to kill the first offender. He managed to take the other one down too, not knowing there was a third person with them.

After getting caught by the third offender, Yeager encouraged the fallen Mikasa to get up and fight. She initially hesitated, but her savior eventually awakened her Ackerman traits that provided her with the courage she needed.

After the bad guys were taken care of, Grisha Yeager arrived at the scene and adopted the innocent girl. Eren wrapped a scarf around her and she has been in love with her long-time friend ever since.

Note: The following content contains major spoilers for Attack on Titan.

Do Eren and Mikasa end up together in Attack on Titan?

The answer is complex. Manga readers are aware of the real intentions of the protagonist. The Founding Titan starts the Rumbling and goes on to destroy more than 80% of humanity outside Paradis. All of his friends and comrades lead the fight against him to save the world from senseless killing.

His master plan finally ends when his long-time accomplice enters the mouth of his titan to see his human face. Yeager is shown with tears in his eyes, and Mikasa beheads the love of her life before kissing him goodbye.

She keeps his head hidden from everyone and buries it on Paradis. As she sits under the tree, a bird flies by and wraps her scarf around her, just like Eren used to.

The ending signifies that the couple is together even after Eren has met his end. If one subscribes to this theory, it can be said that they are together at the end of the series.

