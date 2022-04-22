Attack on Titan x Fortnite collab theory makes perfect sense after new revelation

According to recent leaks, Fortnite is supposed to be getting some new Attack on Titan skins in the coming weeks. A leaked Item Shop background closely resembles something from the popular anime's intro.

Many have theorized they could be getting Eren and Mikasa as Item Shop skins soon.

This would be the second time Epic Games has collaborated with an anime. Naruto was introduced, alongside several of his companions, at the end of Chapter 2 Season 8, which may have opened the door for this potential Attack on Titan crossover.

Shiina @ShiinaBR New shop background for encrypted skins with the codename "Rumble" New shop background for encrypted skins with the codename "Rumble" https://t.co/2I4j0RB62c

There are several reasons why this makes sense, and one theory is too good to ignore. Here's what players should know.

Fortnite x Attack on Titan makes sense for so many reasons

The theory that makes the most sense has to do with the storyline. Nine times out of 10, whatever collaborative skin(s) shows up in the battle pass or even in the Item Shop has an explanation. Most skins serve a role in the greater storyline.

Even skins like Deadpool, Rick Sanchez, or The Mandalorian have been an integral part of the storyline, so it stands to reason that all collaborative skins might as well.

If Eren and Mikasa, or anyone else, makes it into the game, there's probably a good reason why. It has to do with the Imagined Order blimps, flying over several POIs this season.

Egyptian Fortnite Leaker @Egyptian_Leaker (Theory)



Zeppelins were used a lot in Attack On Titan, since AOT final season is now showing, could there be a collab happening next season? 🤔

(2/2) (Theory) Zeppelins were used a lot in Attack On Titan, since AOT final season is now showing, could there be a collab happening next season? 🤔 (2/2) https://t.co/zfbu0PN7Pb

In the show, these same types of aircraft are present very frequently. So much so that a crossover with Fortnite in a season involving blimps cannot be a coincidence. The timing is too perfect for this to be a random collaboration.

Aside from that, the collaboration works on a lot of levels. Obviously, since Epic could get Naruto into the game, more anime collaborations were likely.

Attack on Titan is another good choice because it's currently one of the most popular television shows. Even people who aren't keen on anime, in general, are watching.

If Fortnite ever wants to get to some of the more obscure or unknown animes, they have to start somewhere.

The Naruto collab was a huge success (Image via Epic Games)

This crossover and the Naruto collaboration make perfect sense because Epic is trying to introduce its audience to anime through more mainstream shows.

Eventually, more animes that aren't as popular will be in the game, but there must be a first step. It seems Fortnite is taking that step and more now.

