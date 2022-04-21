Peter Griffin Fortnite skin rumor is taking the community by storm

Rumors of new Fortnite collaborations are constantly happening, but none have more eyes on them currently than the rumor of a Peter Griffin skin.

The potential of a Family Guy crossover with Peter Griffin at the forefront has been talked about for a long time. With more and more crossovers taking place, fans believe it is only a matter of time before Peter shows up in the battle royale.

Of course, every rumor should be taken with a grain of salt, but that doesn't mean the community can't get excited about the possibility. Truly, the idea of Peter Griffin in Fortnite has the internet on high alert.

Fortnite community reacts to a potential Peter Griffin skin

polaq 🐱 @polaqwym IN ONE OF THE FORTNITE CLIPS THEY SHOWED IN THE UNREAL ENGINE 5 STREAM YOU CAN SEE A FOLDER CALLED FAMILY GUY AND DOOM IN THE CINEMATIC SEQUENCE



In a recent Unreal Engine livestream, eagle-eyed viewers spotted files that made reference to several different potential collaborations. The likes of Darth Vader and, yes, Peter Griffin were seen.

A leak regarding those two characters was revealed a short while ago that could be made up or could end up being true. That's the thing with leaks and rumors, no one knows until Epic Games makes an official announcement.

Spotted by During the State of Unreal showcase there was a segment showing the Intro Cinematic for Ch3 - S1.On the second monitor you can see some folders such as:- Family Guy- Chapter 3 - Season 3 Jones- Chapter 3 - Season 3 - Vader- Doomand some other filesSpotted by @polaqwym During the State of Unreal showcase there was a segment showing the Intro Cinematic for Ch3 - S1.On the second monitor you can see some folders such as:- Family Guy- Chapter 3 - Season 3 Jones- Chapter 3 - Season 3 - Vader- Doomand some other filesSpotted by @polaqwym https://t.co/CmfQ2lUxs0

The images are extremely blurry, but they showcase Peter Griffin with a background that may come from the battle royale. One also shows him jumping from a Peter Griffin helicopter with the heads of Agent Jones and Darth Vader.

This has the community all worked up as some hope for this to be true, others make fun of its potential inclusion, and some think it is a bad idea. There are plenty of opinions being expressed about it.

Some players are straight-up asking for Peter Griffin to be bought into the game. If enough players are demanding it, Epic Games would be foolish not to include the Family Guy icon in Fortnite.

Thicc Nicc @PCGThiccNicc IF PETER GRIFFIN COMES TO FORTNITE I AM LITERALLY GOING TO BEG FOR VBUCKS TO MY MOM, AUNT, UNCLE, BEST FRIEND, BEST FRIENDS MOM, MY DOG, AND I WILL PERSONALLY ASCEND TO HEAVEN TO BEG GOD FOR VBUCKS IF PETER GRIFFIN COMES TO FORTNITE I AM LITERALLY GOING TO BEG FOR VBUCKS TO MY MOM, AUNT, UNCLE, BEST FRIEND, BEST FRIENDS MOM, MY DOG, AND I WILL PERSONALLY ASCEND TO HEAVEN TO BEG GOD FOR VBUCKS

To say the Twitter user above is excited would be an understatement. There truly is a large portion of the community that wants to see Peter Griffin and Family Guy added to the long list of collaborations.

Tropicalgamer @Tropicalgamer99 @Top5Gamingx My reaction to Peter Griffin in fortnite is: what a stupid collaboration @Top5Gamingx My reaction to Peter Griffin in fortnite is: what a stupid collaboration

Not everyone is as ecstatic regarding Peter Griffin dropping from the Battle Bus. One particular user thinks it is a "stupid collaboration." They probably aren't the biggest Family Guy fan.

Hellraiser20211 @hellraiser20211 #FamilyGuy Guys if peter griffin and the fam gets added to Fortnite and darth vader in the battlepass Fortnite should give the Family guy Star wars styles #Fortnite Guys if peter griffin and the fam gets added to Fortnite and darth vader in the battlepass Fortnite should give the Family guy Star wars styles #Fortnite #FamilyGuy https://t.co/mjORoLMwWH

Others are coming up with wild ideas even though it is just a rumor at this point. Imagine if the crossover were a Family Guy x Star Wars x Fortnite collaboration, fans who are currently showcasing their joy would be truly over the moon.

