Peter Griffin Fortnite skin rumor is taking the community by storm

Rumors of new Fortnite collaborations are constantly happening, but none have more eyes on them currently than the rumor of a Peter Griffin skin.
The potential of a Family Guy crossover with Peter Griffin at the forefront has been talked about for a long time. With more and more crossovers taking place, fans believe it is only a matter of time before Peter shows up in the battle royale.
Of course, every rumor should be taken with a grain of salt, but that doesn't mean the community can't get excited about the possibility. Truly, the idea of Peter Griffin in Fortnite has the internet on high alert.
Fortnite community reacts to a potential Peter Griffin skin
In a recent Unreal Engine livestream, eagle-eyed viewers spotted files that made reference to several different potential collaborations. The likes of Darth Vader and, yes, Peter Griffin were seen.
A leak regarding those two characters was revealed a short while ago that could be made up or could end up being true. That's the thing with leaks and rumors, no one knows until Epic Games makes an official announcement.
The images are extremely blurry, but they showcase Peter Griffin with a background that may come from the battle royale. One also shows him jumping from a Peter Griffin helicopter with the heads of Agent Jones and Darth Vader.
This has the community all worked up as some hope for this to be true, others make fun of its potential inclusion, and some think it is a bad idea. There are plenty of opinions being expressed about it.
Some players are straight-up asking for Peter Griffin to be bought into the game. If enough players are demanding it, Epic Games would be foolish not to include the Family Guy icon in Fortnite.
To say the Twitter user above is excited would be an understatement. There truly is a large portion of the community that wants to see Peter Griffin and Family Guy added to the long list of collaborations.
Not everyone is as ecstatic regarding Peter Griffin dropping from the Battle Bus. One particular user thinks it is a "stupid collaboration." They probably aren't the biggest Family Guy fan.
Others are coming up with wild ideas even though it is just a rumor at this point. Imagine if the crossover were a Family Guy x Star Wars x Fortnite collaboration, fans who are currently showcasing their joy would be truly over the moon.
What are your thoughts on this potential collab? Let us know in the comments section below!