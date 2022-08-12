Fortnite leak shows Kame House from Dragon Ball as potential new POI

The latest Fortnite leak suggests that a Dragon Ball POI might be in the works so it can be added to the in-game map.

Fortnite will be seeing a Dragon Ball crossover next week. The title has previously had a few anime-inspired characters and has released two different rounds of Naruto skins and other items. The Dragon Ball collaboration will be the second official anime crossover.

There have been several leaks about what players can expect in this crossover. Skins, challenges, and more have all been discovered in the game files, which has piqued the excitement of Fortnite players and Dragon Ball fans alike.

Latest Fortnite leak suggests a popular anime POI is on the way

According to DbsHype, a new background has surfaced. It is very likely that it's part of the upcoming Dragon Ball crossover, and many fans are excited about how it will be worked into the storyline and lore.

Hype @DbsHype Dragon Ball X Fortnite: New Background from the Game! Dragon Ball X Fortnite: New Background from the Game! https://t.co/1sMiJS7QCX

One commenter immediately noted the similarities between the house from the leaked image and the Kame House from Dragon Ball.

According to the Dragon Ball Wiki, this house is a very important part of the anime:

"Kame House is a house on a very small island in the middle of the sea. It is the home of Master Roshi, and, for much of the Dragon Ball series, Launch as well. It also becomes Krillin's permanent residence. During the Majin Buu Saga, he still lives there along with his wife and daughter."

It seems likely that this new POI or landmark — if it ends up being that — will be home to an NPC that might also arrive with the collaboration.

What else will the Fortnite x Dragon Ball collaboration bring?

According to ShiinaBR, there's a lot of content expected to arrive with the collaboration:

Four Skins: Goku, Vegeta, Beerus, and 99% a female skin

A unique event screen for the lobby

Tons of challenges

Free cosmetic rewards

A "capsule" item in Battle Royale & Creative

A special place codenamed "Preheat"

"Attack Ball" glider

Shiina @ShiinaBR



- Goku

- Vegeta

- Beerus



(Thanks to CONFIRMED: These are 3 of the 4 upcoming Dragon Ball skins!- Goku- Vegeta- Beerus(Thanks to @MidaRado for confirming this!)

Additionally, many Fortnite leakers and dataminers have discovered a potential new Mythic in the game files. This Mythic is named "Kamehama" and is expected to be a very accessible item.

In Chapter 3 Season 3 right now, there are Mythic versions of most weapons, but they require a lot of time to get and are not very accessible. The Darth Vader lightsaber is another Mythic item, but there's only one, and it's also hard to come by.

A concept for the Goku skin (Image via Brani on YouTube)

Most of the leaks regarding the crossover were uncovered as a result of the v21.30 update, which was released a few weeks ago. After a lot of speculation, though, Epic Games did officially confirm the collaboration very recently.

The company hasn't confirmed a lot of details, but the collaboration is officially happening on August 16. That will be the date that the v21.40 update is set to release, which will introduce this crossover and many other changes as one of the final updates in Chapter 3 Season 3.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Soumyadyuti Ghosh