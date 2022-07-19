Fortnite leak seemingly confirms Dragon Ball Z collab, Attack Ball glider, and more

On the heels of the second round of Naruto collaborative skins, Fortnite is reportedly adding more anime to the game. Recent leaks suggest that Dragon Ball Z will be the next anime coming to the metaverse.

Epic Games is no stranger to big brands. Over the years, they've collaborated with Marvel, DC, Star Wars, Rick and Morty, Naruto, Jordan, Balenciaga, Ferrari, and many more.

If there's a big brand that can be added to Fortnite, there's a strong possibility that Epic Games is looking into it or plans to in the future. Evidently, that includes Dragon Ball Z. Here are all the new details revealed by leakers.

Fortnite x Dragon Ball Z crossover seemingly confirmed by the latest leaks

According to ShiinaBR, one of the most reliable and prominent Fortnite leakers, the collaboration will be more than just skins in the Item Shop.

I'm not exactly sure what this is gonna be, but it's most likely a new Mythic Ability!



(via Apparently, a "Kamehameha" will be added to the game as part of the Dragon Ball collaboration!I'm not exactly sure what this is gonna be, but it's most likely a new Mythic Ability!(via @MidaRado Apparently, a "Kamehameha" will be added to the game as part of the Dragon Ball collaboration!I'm not exactly sure what this is gonna be, but it's most likely a new Mythic Ability!(via @MidaRado) https://t.co/exuFu6DGXp

Epic Games is reportedly gearing up to introduce a new Mythic item this season. Currently, players can get Mythic versions of existing weapons and Darth Vader's Mythic Lightsaber.

However, the guns are difficult to get to, and an incredibly powerful NPC guards the Lightsaber. Adding a more accessible Mythic item would be a good idea.

Also, based on new leaks, the crossover will feature challenges. This is similar to the Naruto x Fortnite collab that had challenges and even an NPC on the map.

Shiina @ShiinaBR There will be Dragon Ball quests and it seems that the "Stamina Capsule" that was leaked a few days ago for Creative will also be available in Battle Royale. There will be Dragon Ball quests and it seems that the "Stamina Capsule" that was leaked a few days ago for Creative will also be available in Battle Royale.

According to Shiina, this is everything currently known about the Dragon Ball collab:

Four Skins: Goku, Vegeta, Beerus, 99% a female skin

A unique event screen for the lobby

Tons of challenges

Free cosmetic rewards

A "capsule" item in Battle Royale & Creative

A special place codenamed "Preheat"

"Attack Ball" glider

- Goku

- Vegeta

- Beerus



(Thanks to CONFIRMED: These are 3 of the 4 upcoming Dragon Ball skins!- Goku- Vegeta- Beerus(Thanks to @MidaRado for confirming this!) CONFIRMED: These are 3 of the 4 upcoming Dragon Ball skins!- Goku- Vegeta- Beerus(Thanks to @MidaRado for confirming this!) https://t.co/UvhNMkdsYM

There is currently no timetable for the collaboration, but since the skins and other parts of the crossover were revealed in the v21.30 update, it can be expected sooner rather than later.

Other elements that the Fortnite v21.30 update introduced

Thanks to the most recent update, several skins were introduced to the game. Epic Games is adding a summer theme for Ragsy as well as a brand new Summer Pack.

New Summer Pack has skins available (Image via ShiinaBR on Twitter)

Every season, Epic adds a pack to the shop that has challenges and a skin. These cost real money and make for an excellent source of seasonal XP. This season, it will be the Sapphire Hagiri Quest Pack.

The Prime Shotgun has also been added to the latest update, along with Frozen Ice Cream Cones. These are more than likely more consumables for healing.

The latest update saw the map change, too. The Daily Bugle is the latest POI to be taken over by the Reality Tree and is now known as the Daily Bloomgle.

In addition, the summer event brings back the following items:

Boogie Bomb

Impulse Grenade

Crash Pads

UFOs

New NPCs, including Unpeely and Summer Drift, are making their way to the island. Locker archiving will be a new feature too. Fans are in for an incredible summer based on the leaks and what was included in the v21.30 update.

