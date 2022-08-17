Fortnite: Where to open Capsule Corp capsules in Chapter 3 Season 3

The long-awaited Fortnite x Dragon Ball crossover is finally here, and it is a huge deal. It's one of the biggest individual collaborations that Epic Games has ever secured, introducing a new point of interest (POI), characters, NPCs, skins, cosmetics, and even new challenges.

The challenges are a big part of the crossover, as they present a way to level up on the battle pass and earn free cosmetics. An example of this is the Shenron glider.

This article will discuss how to complete a Dragon Ball quest that involves opening Capsule Corp capsules. Here's what those are, where to find them, and what to do with them.

Fortnite x Dragon Ball quests: Opening Capsule Corp capsules

The Capsule Corps capsules are part of the first set of Dragon Ball Fortnite quests. They are items that will drop down on the map during a match, similar to the Venom and Carnage symbiotes that were present in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8. However, unlike these, the capsules will drop more than once, and there can be multiple on the island at the same time.

Initially, these capsules will drop a few minutes after the match begins, giving most players a theoretical opportunity to open them up. They will spawn more frequently as the game goes on, so late-game situations will be made more hectic by the appearance of more capsules.

They'll make their presence known on the Fortnite map, and if players are close enough, they'll be on their minimap as well. The location is random and changes all the time; they can be found all over the map. However, there's no way to land somewhere that's certain to have a drop nearby.

Once loopers track them down using the map, a noise will play when they're close enough, and they'll see the capsules on the ground and can go over to them. Interacting with them will drop Kamehameha and Nimbus Cloud items.

Using these items can help with other quests in the set, so make sure to take or at least use them while they're there.

The Nimbus Cloud is for transportation (Image via Epic Games)

To complete this particular quest, gamers must find and open two capsules but remember that everyone else in the game can see where they are too.

That quest is part of the Warmup set, one of two sets released already. Here's the full list of available challenges:

Warmup

Complete Warmup quests (3) - Dragon Ball

Open Capsule Corp capsules (2)

Collect the Nimbus Cloud or Kamehameha in different matches (2)

Visit a familiar training location (1)

Purchase an item from a Dragon Ball vending machine (1)

Destroy objects with a Kamehameha (100)

Travel distance riding a Nimbus Cloud (1500)

Watch Dragon Ball Super in Dragon Ball Super Episode Festival (1)

Sparring Practice

Complete Sparring Practice quests (3) - Dragon Ball

Join a Versus battle in different matches (2)

Win a Versus battle (1)

Sprint distance in Versus battle

Damage an enemy player before taking damage in different matches (3)

Deal damage to enemy players with the Kamehameha (300)

Completing these challenges will unlock different rewards and put Fortnite players on the path to the Shenron glider.

