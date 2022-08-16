Fortnite x Dragon Ball free rewards: How to redeem your glider, pickaxe, and emote

After quite a long time, the Fortnite x Dragon Ball crossover that was leaked and later confirmed by Epic Games is now live. The latest update to the game, v21.40, arrived early this morning and the servers are back up. It was a weekly update, but the vast majority of the changes are additions for the collaboration.

There are tons of new things in Fortnite, including a new POI, a new NPC, new challenges, new items, and so many cosmetics. The Item Shop is filled with Dragon Ball items.

However, there are also a few free cosmetics, which should come as a surprise to no one. Epic Games is always in the business of giving away cosmetics to the players, and this time, they can get a glider, a pickaxe, and an emote for free.

How to unlock free Dragon Ball rewards in Fortnite

Several free rewards are available thanks to the update, as there is a whole new tab on Fortnite dedicated to challenges and rewards. It can be found to the right of the default Play tab and before the Battle Pass tab.

There is a new Dragon Ball tab in Fortnite (Image via Epic Games)

According to Epic Games:

"A new 'Power Unleashed!' tab has arrived in-game, full of Quests and rewards. Available to all players, this new event page tracks your rising Power Level as you complete new limited-time Dragon Ball Quests in Battle Royale and Dragon Ball Adventure Island experiences."

They went on to say:

"Seven sets of Quests will test your skills in strength, agility, focus, and more. With each training set you complete, you’ll earn a Dragon Ball and raise your Power Level, unlocking awesome rewards like the Dragon Radar Back Bling, Emotes, Sprays, and Battle Pass levels."

These quests will increase players' Power Level, which can in turn be used to unlock free rewards. There are seven total sets of quests and upon completion, they increase said level.

Doing so will give players one of the seven Dragon Balls, one for each set of quests. The Shenron Glider will be available upon completion of all seven.

Prior to that, several other cosmetics will become available upon completion of some of the Dragon Balls, including an emote, a pickaxe, and emoticons.

These challenges are free for everyone whether they've purchased a Battle Pass or not. Every single Fortnite player can earn these cosmetics and complete the challenges.

However, they will only be available for a limited time. Epic Games has set the runtime for this collaboration at two weeks. It began today, August 16, and will end on August 30 at 4:00 am EST.

HYPEX @HYPEX The Shenron Glider is FREE by "completing your training" The Shenron Glider is FREE by "completing your training" https://t.co/pbeH8OlxEf

That's a lot of time to complete all seven sets of challenges, but gamers should get started as soon as possible because they won't last forever and the rewards are quite good.

These items are likely not going to end up in the Item Shop alongside the Goku, Vegeta, and other skins, so this is likely the only chance to get them.

