All Versus board locations in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3

The long-awaited and highly anticipated Fortnite x Dragon Ball crossover has arrived. Overnight, Epic Games released a massive update adding all the new features to the game. It's one of the largest crossovers that this game has ever seen, even eclipsing the original anime crossover with Naruto.

The update has introduced several new changes including a new NPC, a new POI, new challenges, new skins, cosmetics and so much more. One of the more interesting additions is the arrival of Versus Boards. Here's what they do, where to find them, and more details.

Fortnite Versus Boards: What are they, and what do they do?

According to Epic Games, this is what Versus Boards do:

"Versus Boards pit you and a rival player against one another in a fight to be the Island's strongest! Both players must opt into a battle by interacting with a Board on the Island, and when your opponent is chosen, you each will be revealed on the other’s map. You’ll then have just five minutes to defeat your opponent and claim victory!"

In essence, it involves two Fortnite players using a Versus Board at roughly the same time and the game will pit those two against each other and only one will come out as the winner.

HYPEX @HYPEX NEW "Versus Boards" MECHANIC!



2 players must opt into a battle by interacting with a Versus Board on the Island, and when your opponent is chosen, you each will be revealed on the other’s map. You’ll then have just five minutes to defeat your opponent and claim victory! NEW "Versus Boards" MECHANIC!2 players must opt into a battle by interacting with a Versus Board on the Island, and when your opponent is chosen, you each will be revealed on the other’s map. You’ll then have just five minutes to defeat your opponent and claim victory! https://t.co/OE962nvgXJ

These are similar to Bounty Boards, except each player will know the precise location of the other. Instead of one player being hunted and the other hunting in and around a vague location, both players will know where to go.

It's effectively a duel and the winner has five minutes to eliminate the loser. For the duration of this event, these boards will replace Bounty Boards. This also means that Bounty Board locations are now Versus Board locations.

There are currently almost 30 Bounty Board locations on the island, which amounts to 30 Fortnite Versus Boards. Here's where they can be found on the map:

Bounty Boards are now Versus Boards (Image via Fortnite.GG)

The majority of these boards are located in major POIs. There are two in The Joneses, and one in every other POI except for Rave Cave, Tilted Towers and Shuffled Shrines.

There are also quite a few that are placed at other locations like at Mighty Monument and Seven Outposts. No matter where players go, it's more than likely that a Versus Board is nearby.

What cosmetics did the Fortnite x Dragon Ball crossover add?

Given that this is one of the largest crossovers the game has ever had, it's reasonable to assume that there are a large amount of Dragon Ball cosmetics.

HYPEX @HYPEX Only in Fortnite where you can play as Goku and team up with Naruto, Vader & Rick.. Only in Fortnite where you can play as Goku and team up with Naruto, Vader & Rick.. https://t.co/HV7nyqjN8p

The Item Shop will be full of Dragon Ball items for a while, including:

Goku Outfit

Beerus Outfit

Vegeta Outfit

Bulma Outfit

Power Pole (Nyoibo) Back Bling

The Seer Fish Back Bling

Kamesennin's Shell Back Bling

Power Pole (Nyoibo) Pickaxe

Kamesennin's Staff Pickaxe

Nimbus Cloud (Kintoun) Glider

Space Pod Glider

Charging Up Emote

Fusion! Hah!!! Emote

Boosting Ki Emot

These will come in various bundles and as individual purchases.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Danyal Arabi