Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 leaks: Return of Dr. Slone, new zombie mode, customizable Battle Pass skin, and more

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 is scheduled to be released in less than a month, and there are some new leaks to talk about. The upcoming season for the popular video game will most likely be released on Sunday, September 18. However, Epic Games may delay it by a few days.

The new Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 leaks were offered on 4chan. They come with many different details about the new season, including Battle Pass skins, the Halloween event, and more.

New Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 leaks are here

According to the anonymous poster, Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 will not have a Marvel theme. Instead, the season will focus on time travel, which will be a result of the Reality Tree fusing with the Zero Point.

This will cause many big changes on the island, and a lot of different bosses and POIs will be released into the title as a consequence. Furthermore, the poster claims that the loot pool will change every day in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4.

The Bloomwatcher, a mysterious creature revealed in the Season 3 trailer, will be in the Battle Pass. She is supposedly watching the island from a giant Last Reality ship.

Dr. Slone, who was defeated during the battle at The Collider, is also expected to return to the video game. However, the loop will create another snapshot of her, and she will be a hero.

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 Battle Pass and Halloween event

The latest leak also claims that the next Battle Pass will have another customizable female skin. This one will most likely be a combination of Maya and Snap, as it will be a female skin with costume pieces themed around different characters.

Considering that the next Fortnite season will encompass Halloween, Epic Games will release another Fortnitemares event. These events have been very popular in the past, and it appears that the developers will not let the community down in the next season.

The Fortnitemares 2020 event was very popular as it was centered around Midas, one of the most famous characters in the history of the title. What made the event special was a new feature that allowed players to return to the game as ghosts after they died.

Based on the latest Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 leak, this feature will return to the game. However, players will turn into zombies instead of ghosts. Furthermore, this will be a separate game mode altogether.

It's important to note that the information mentioned in the article came from 4chan, an anonymous board, so take it with a grain of salt. There have been some accurate 4chan leaks in the past, but no one can guarantee that the latest one will turn out to be true as well.

Chapter 3 Season 3 will soon be in its final weeks. With the v21.40 update, which came out on August 16, Epic added a lot of new things to the game, including the Dragon Ball Super collaboration.

However, the v21.50 update, which is scheduled to come out on August 30, will be the last major one for the current season. After that, the next big update will be Chapter 3 Season 4.

