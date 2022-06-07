The Bloomwatcher may become Fortnite's most eco-friendly villain yet in Chapter 3

Fortnite has had its fair share of antagonists over the years, including Kevin The Cube, The Ice King, Cattus, Doctor Slone, and, of course, the Cube Queen. They have all played roles in shaping the storyline and providing loopers with some near-death experiences.

However, with the dawn of Chapter 3 Season 3, a new villain has risen to take their place. There isn't much known about this mysterious entity, only that it has something to do with the recent flora covering the southwestern part of the island.

#FortniteVibin #FortniteTheory #Theory #FortniteSeason3 Honestly, I've taken the bait, but I've realised that things seem too good to be true.(Also this screenshot is still elite) Honestly, I've taken the bait, but I've realised that things seem too good to be true.(Also this screenshot is still elite)#FortniteVibin #FortniteTheory #Theory #FortniteSeason3 https://t.co/HhcdnrLtEV

While it can be argued that this is the doing of Zero Point alone, that's not the case. During the Fortnite live event, before users detached it from The Collider, it was cycling through numerous realities. One of these was likely associated with the new antagonist.

Who is The Bloomwatcher in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3?

No one knows who or what this new Fortnite entity is. In fact, it doesn't even have an official name at the moment. However, fans have taken to calling it "The Bloomwatcher."

Moving on to the question of "who" or "what" this may be, the entity may very well be a scientific experiment of the Imagined Order gone rogue or a powerful being from another reality. Whichever is the case, they have not yet revealed themselves to islanders for the time being.

However, their presence can be felt throughout the Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 map.

Like the flora seen on the island when the Kymera arrived in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7, the same can be seen now. While there are a few differences, they mostly look alike.

Nevertheless, for readers believing this signifies the return of the Cube Queen, that's likely not the case.

Rezztro @Rezztro Is this new villain the cube queen? (It's a massive stretch ik ) I know this sounds dumb and prob is but they have the same theme, same blue eyes surrounded by black and pink hair and we know the cube queen drowned and this new villain gives off like sea vibes sorta. 🤷‍♂️ #Fortnite Is this new villain the cube queen? (It's a massive stretch ik ) I know this sounds dumb and prob is but they have the same theme, same blue eyes surrounded by black and pink hair and we know the cube queen drowned and this new villain gives off like sea vibes sorta. 🤷‍♂️ #Fortnite https://t.co/384W0zQ8K3

To put it into perspective, the Queen requires power to control the other cubes and corrupt the island. When she was flipped off the island, and into the ocean, she was separated from her Gold Cube.

Isolated and alone leagues under the sea, she's either dead or holding on to dear life by a thread.

Either way, there's no immediate possibility of her making a comeback in Chapter 3 Season 3. Furthermore, Epic Games will not randomly bring back a villain in an already preordained storyline.

It would simply halt the progression of things and make them stale.

Milly @MillyTheMuffin THEORY TIME:



I had this theory in mind since Season launch I believe, but what if the Fungi Forest only looks as beautiful and mystical as it does BECAUSE OF the Reality Tree?



Kinda like a façade.. with things not really being how they look. Think about it though. THEORY TIME: I had this theory in mind since Season launch I believe, but what if the Fungi Forest only looks as beautiful and mystical as it does BECAUSE OF the Reality Tree?Kinda like a façade.. with things not really being how they look. Think about it though. https://t.co/mIrdQCWrRL

Coming back to the crux of the matter, The Bloomwater is likely able to use the power of The Zero Power to spread purple flora and mushrooms across the island. Presumably, this 'bloom' will slowly spread and cover most of the landscape. Also, the Reality Tree, although beautiful, may not be a friend to gamers.

According to a fan theory, this new landscape may only look beautiful and serene due to the effects of the Reality Tree. If this is true, the only entity capable of manipulating the environment will be The Bloomwatcher.

This is rather scary as the islanders have no clue what will happen.

Everyone is celebrating while the Zero Point is exposed and this Reality biome kinda feels off.

Idk maybe this person did something to the Zero Point @Rezztro Something is not right about the island right now.Everyone is celebrating while the Zero Point is exposed and this Reality biome kinda feels off.Idk maybe this person did something to the Zero Point @Rezztro Something is not right about the island right now.Everyone is celebrating while the Zero Point is exposed and this Reality biome kinda feels off.Idk maybe this person did something to the Zero Point

Over time, Fortnite's new antagonist may be able to grow an army in secret to invade the island or perhaps even convert it into a dark-twisted floral paradise. Whichever is true, dark tidings are bound to befall the island soon.

What powers could The Bloomwatcher possess in Chapter 3 Season 3?

To start with, the entity is clearly able to spectate the entirety of the island at will through what seems to be a crystal ball of sorts. Additionally, it can control growth and perhaps even spread this new 'bloom' all over the island, but that's not the troubling part.

For readers who are unaware, mushrooms have spores. These, at times, can be poisonous. Since Epic takes lots of inspiration from real life, these spores may turn islanders against each other or perhaps brainwash them into doing someone's bidding.

If this holds true, players will once more face impossible odds in the seasons to come.

Yannick Fox @YannickFox_YT @FNChiefAko @arknautikore It actually fits, l feel like the Bloomwatcher got attracted to the Zero Point's power and saw how effectively the Reality Tree bloomed on the island. She might be approaching to the island to gain power for herself and possibly watching everyone's actions @FNChiefAko @arknautikore It actually fits, l feel like the Bloomwatcher got attracted to the Zero Point's power and saw how effectively the Reality Tree bloomed on the island. She might be approaching to the island to gain power for herself and possibly watching everyone's actions

Additionally, The Bloomwatcher may also be able to use the Reality Tree to keep loopers in a false sense of security. With the Imagined Order defeated, the island's population has let their guard down.

This can be seen via the season's theme and colorful POIs spread across the map.

However, these are just speculations and should be taken with a pinch of salt. Maybe The Bloomwatcher wants to protect The Zero Point from intruders or perhaps watch the island descend into ruin and chaos.

For the time being, it's best if gamers stay Vibin' and try not to worry about the dark possibilities of Fortnite's metaverse.

