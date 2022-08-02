Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 Leaks: Bloomwatcher Battle Pass Outfit, new Mech, Bubble Shield, and more

Despite the current season still going strong, Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 leaks have begun to appear on Twitter. While not all of them will turn out to be true, it provides some idea as to what sort of content players can expect to see in the coming season.

Based on the available Chapter 3 Season 4 leaks, a few interesting assets will be added to the game. These range from a brand new Mech to an over-the-top Battle Pass Outfit. Read on to learn about the leaks in detail.

-Starts September 17th/18th



-The Bloomwatcher is likely to be a Battle Pass Outfit



-There's a leaked boss with a Spawning Ability



-There's a leaked Mech with Blocking, Shooting & Sprinting Abilities



Everything we know about Season 4:
-Starts September 17th/18th
-The Bloomwatcher is likely to be a Battle Pass Outfit
-There's a leaked boss with a Spawning Ability
-There's a leaked Mech with Blocking, Shooting & Sprinting Abilities
(Both leaks are by @HYPEX)

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 leaks are hinting at a dark road ahead

1) Start date

The start date for Chapter 3 Season 4 is more or less confirmed. Based on the available information, the new season will commence on September 17/18 (depending on the time zone and Epic Game's discretion).

While some fans state that things will get delayed, this is an unlikely scenario. Given that the developers are already testing v21.50, everything is on track. Furthermore, with more than a month's time until Chapter 3 Season 3 ends, the developers have ample time to smooth out any issues.

2) Bloomwatcher: Antagonist and Outfit

Bloomwatcher, as named by the community, is speculated to be the antagonist of the current season. Although they haven't been officially revealed, players are well aware of their existence. They are likely to make their debut at the end of the current season or the beginning of the next one.

Players can expect Bloomwatcher to be added to the Chapter 3 Season 4 Battle Pass if this happens. Much like the Cube Queen, they will be featured as a special skin. They will likely be reactive in nature and may look very similar to the Bloom Outfit.

3) Fortnitemares Boss

One of the most interesting Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 leaks comes from HYPEX. According to him, the developers are working on a unique boss for Halloween, aka Fortnitemares.

This new boss/creature will have a "goo" effect and will be able to summon and/or raise creatures, which is a reference to necromancy. Perhaps the boss will be able to reanimate fallen foes such as skeletons or simply summon them in via a rift/portal.

4) New Mech: Plate Hawk

HYPEX @HYPEX Epic began working on a new Character (mech-like) Vehicle codenamed "Plate Hawk" a few updates ago. It has a blocking ability, primary & secondary fire + it can sprint & reload. Probably for Season 4. Thoughts on what it could be? Epic began working on a new Character (mech-like) Vehicle codenamed "Plate Hawk" a few updates ago. It has a blocking ability, primary & secondary fire + it can sprint & reload. Probably for Season 4. Thoughts on what it could be? 🔥 https://t.co/DifL4Ep72x

What is being hailed as perhaps the most intriguing of Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 leaks to date comes from HYPEX. While Mechs are a common sight in-game, this upcoming version seems to be very different, and for good reason. Before readers ask if this is another BRUTE, the answer is no.

According to the leaker, this new character (Mech-like) vehicle is codenamed "Plate Hawk." Epic Games began working on it a few updates ago, and it has abilities such as blocking, primary + secondary fire modes, and sprinting. Despite having some information on the subject, no one is sure exactly what it could be.

5) New-and-improved Bubble Shield

HYPEX @HYPEX The Bubble Shield item was updated in the previous update, it can now be properly damaged and destroyed from inside the bubble, and they're working on a challenge for it.



It'll most likely return this or next season! The Bubble Shield item was updated in the previous update, it can now be properly damaged and destroyed from inside the bubble, and they're working on a challenge for it.It'll most likely return this or next season! https://t.co/NFZ8nWYJFJ

The Bubble Shield is an OG item from Chapter 1 Season X. It functions much like Gibraltar's Dome Shield by blocking incoming and outgoing fire. Those within the dome will get some time to breathe and plan their next move.

Although unvaulted in Chapter 3 Season 2, its lifespan was short-lived as it was vaulted again just three days later. Based on multiple Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 leaks, the item is likely to get unvaulted next season. HYPEX mentions that the developers are working on the item and improving its functionality in-game.

Note: The Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 leaks mentioned in this article may or may not come to fruition and are subject to change.

