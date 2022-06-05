Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3: Full list of every skin from Page 1 to 10

The Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 Battle Pass has been leaked, and it is gorgeous. It features some of the best cosmetics in-game, and Loopers already agree that it's well worth the V-Bucks.
It functions similar to BP from last season, and players will have to spend Battle Stars to unlock their cosmetics. With that being said, it's time to explore the Battle Pass and check out all the new cosmetics within.
Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 Battle Pass: Tier 1 to 100
Page 1
Story continues below ad
The first page of the new Battle Pass has two of the most hyped skins - Evie and Snap, alongside dual Harvesting Tools and a pretty 'rad' backbling.
- Double Shot - Loading Screen
- Twin Crossfire - Back Bling
- The Syndicate - Music
- Pairing Blades - Harvesting Tool
- Evie - Outfit
- 100 V-Bucks - Currency
- Runaway - Emoticon
- Banner icon
- Snap - Outfit
- Syndicate Strike - Spray
Page 2
The highlight of page two of the Battle Pass is undoubtedly the Tover Back Bling and the Utility Claymore Harvesting Tool. Both of these cosmetics will pair well with Snap.
Story continues below ad
- Utility Claymore - Harvesting Tool
- Battle Mode - Spray
- Eh? - Emoticon
- Match Up - Loading Screen
- Tover - Back Bling
- Blowin' Up - Emote
- The Balance Of Two - Wrap
- Evie (Syndicate Couture) - Style
- Banner Icon
- 100 V-Bucks - Currency
Page 3
The Adira Outfit and Articulated Blade Wing Glider are the best cosmetics on page three. While these two are amazing in their own right, what makes the page amazing are the 200 V-Bucks, which are up for grabs.
- 100 V-Bucks - Currency
- Adria's Armor - Wrap
- Last Stop - Loading Screen
- Dragon Rune Lance - Harvesting Tool
- Articulated Blade Wing - Glider
- Pop It - Music
- Arm-y Guy - Emote
- Adira - Outfit
- 100 V-Bucks - Currency
- Ugh! - Emoticon
Story continues below ad
Page 4
Page four of the Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 Battle Pass has the most amount of cosmetics on offer. Although most are styles, the 200 V-Bucks are up for grabs more than compensates for the page.
- Dragon Rider - Glider
- Lance Dance - Emote
- Adria And The Dragon - Loading Screen
- Dragon Spirit - Spray
- Adira's Battle Flag - Back Bling
- Banner Icon
- Adira (Infiltrator) - Style
- Dragon Rune Lance (Infiltrator) - Style
- Adira's Battle Flag (Infiltrator) - Style
- Dragon Rider (Infiltrator) - Style
- Falling Fate - Contrail
- 200 V-Bucks - Currency
Story continues below ad
Page 5
On page five of the Battle Pass, two cosmetics stand out from the crowd - Stormshielder Blades and Stormfarer Outfit. A nice little bonus touch is Stormfarer's Cloak, which will go well with many outfits.
- Niteshroom Valley - Loading Screen
- Glitz Grid - Contrail
- Stormshielder Blades - Harvesting Tool
- Wrapped With Love - Emoticon
- Storm Crash - Glider
- Stormfarer Strike - Spray
- Stormfarer's Cloak - Back Bling
- Stormfarer - Outfit
- Banner Icon
- 100 V-Bucks - Currency
Page 6
Story continues below ad
The Malik skin and King's Oath will be the main attractions on page six of the Battle Pass. It's unclear what the inspiration behind these was, but the community loves the outfit.
- Sovereign Griffin - Glider
- Griffin's Talon - Back Bling
- The King's Oath - Harvesting Tool
- It Is Finished - Emote
- The King's Charge - Loading Screen
- Malik's Sigil - Spray
- 200 V-Bucks - Currency
- Malik's Honor - Wrap
- Malik - Outfit
Page 7
Page seven of the Battle Pass is good, but there's not much on offer. Aside from the style for Malik and the 200 V-Bucks, there's not much else to see here. The Storm Brawler style doesn't have much going on with it.
Story continues below ad
- The King's Oath (Blazing Oath) - Style
- Stormfarer (Storm Brawler) - Style
- Daisies - Wrap
- Exalted Skies - Contrail
- Charge! - Emoticon
- The Tree - Loading Screen
- Steady - Emote
- Mailk (Exalted) - Style
- 200 V-Bucks - Currency
Page 8
The Sabina Outfit and Wind Crawler Glider are the highlights on page eight of the Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 Battle Pass. Both look amazing and will likely become fan favorites in-game.
- Sabina - Outfit
- Widow's Promise - Harvesting Tool
- Banner Icon
- 100 V-Bucks - Currency
- Gossamer Shine - Contrail
- Distressed - Emoticon
- Wind Crawler - Glider
- You're Next - Spray
- Party Crasher - Loading Screen
- Shuriken Spinner - Emote
Story continues below ad
Page 9
Page nine has a lot going on for it. From two amazing styles to 200 V-Bucks, this page holds the most value for money in the Battle Pass. There are a total of 13 cosmetics that players can redeem from here.
- Banner Icon
- Long Ride Home - Music
- 200 V-Bucks - Currency
- Sabina (Burning Ember) - Style
- Widow's Promise (Burning Ember) - Style
- Wind Crawler (Burning Ember) - Style
- Polished Stone - Wrap
- Lord Vader - Spray
- Widow's Promise - Back Bling
- We're Vibin' Now - Loading Screen
- Evie (Neon Couture) - Style
- Pairing Blades (Neon Pairing Blades) - Style
- Twin Crossfire (Neon Crossfire) - Style
Story continues below ad
Page 10
As showcased by the leakers, the Darth Vader skin has been added to the Battle Pass this season. The last page is dedicated to the Dark Lord and cosmetics from the Star Wars universe.
- Viper Probe Droid - Back Bling
- Darth Shader - Wrap
- The Squadron - Contrail
- Vader's Saber - Emoticon
- Sigil Of The Empire - Harvesting Tool
- Imperial March - Emote
- Lambda-Class Shuttle - Glider
- 100 V-Bucks - Currency
- Sith Ascension - Loading Screen
- Darth Vader - Outfit