Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3: Full list of every skin from Page 1 to 10

The Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 Battle Pass has been leaked, and it is gorgeous. It features some of the best cosmetics in-game, and Loopers already agree that it's well worth the V-Bucks.

It functions similar to BP from last season, and players will have to spend Battle Stars to unlock their cosmetics. With that being said, it's time to explore the Battle Pass and check out all the new cosmetics within.

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 Battle Pass: Tier 1 to 100

Page 1

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 Battle Pass Page 1

The first page of the new Battle Pass has two of the most hyped skins - Evie and Snap, alongside dual Harvesting Tools and a pretty 'rad' backbling.

Double Shot - Loading Screen

Twin Crossfire - Back Bling

The Syndicate - Music

Pairing Blades - Harvesting Tool

Evie - Outfit

100 V-Bucks - Currency

Runaway - Emoticon

Banner icon

Snap - Outfit

Syndicate Strike - Spray

Page 2

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 Battle Pass Page 2

The highlight of page two of the Battle Pass is undoubtedly the Tover Back Bling and the Utility Claymore Harvesting Tool. Both of these cosmetics will pair well with Snap.

Utility Claymore - Harvesting Tool

Battle Mode - Spray

Eh? - Emoticon

Match Up - Loading Screen

Tover - Back Bling

Blowin' Up - Emote

The Balance Of Two - Wrap

Evie (Syndicate Couture) - Style

Banner Icon

100 V-Bucks - Currency

Page 3

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 Battle Pass Page 3

The Adira Outfit and Articulated Blade Wing Glider are the best cosmetics on page three. While these two are amazing in their own right, what makes the page amazing are the 200 V-Bucks, which are up for grabs.

100 V-Bucks - Currency

Adria's Armor - Wrap

Last Stop - Loading Screen

Dragon Rune Lance - Harvesting Tool

Articulated Blade Wing - Glider

Pop It - Music

Arm-y Guy - Emote

Adira - Outfit

100 V-Bucks - Currency

Ugh! - Emoticon

Page 4

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 Battle Pass Page 4

Page four of the Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 Battle Pass has the most amount of cosmetics on offer. Although most are styles, the 200 V-Bucks are up for grabs more than compensates for the page.

Dragon Rider - Glider

Lance Dance - Emote

Adria And The Dragon - Loading Screen

Dragon Spirit - Spray

Adira's Battle Flag - Back Bling

Banner Icon

Adira (Infiltrator) - Style

Dragon Rune Lance (Infiltrator) - Style

Adira's Battle Flag (Infiltrator) - Style

Dragon Rider (Infiltrator) - Style

Falling Fate - Contrail

200 V-Bucks - Currency

Page 5

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 Battle Pass Page 5

On page five of the Battle Pass, two cosmetics stand out from the crowd - Stormshielder Blades and Stormfarer Outfit. A nice little bonus touch is Stormfarer's Cloak, which will go well with many outfits.

Niteshroom Valley - Loading Screen

Glitz Grid - Contrail

Stormshielder Blades - Harvesting Tool

Wrapped With Love - Emoticon

Storm Crash - Glider

Stormfarer Strike - Spray

Stormfarer's Cloak - Back Bling

Stormfarer - Outfit

Banner Icon

100 V-Bucks - Currency

Page 6

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 Battle Pass Page 6

The Malik skin and King's Oath will be the main attractions on page six of the Battle Pass. It's unclear what the inspiration behind these was, but the community loves the outfit.

Sovereign Griffin - Glider

Griffin's Talon - Back Bling

The King's Oath - Harvesting Tool

It Is Finished - Emote

The King's Charge - Loading Screen

Malik's Sigil - Spray

200 V-Bucks - Currency

Malik's Honor - Wrap

Malik - Outfit

Page 7

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 Battle Pass Page 7

Page seven of the Battle Pass is good, but there's not much on offer. Aside from the style for Malik and the 200 V-Bucks, there's not much else to see here. The Storm Brawler style doesn't have much going on with it.

The King's Oath (Blazing Oath) - Style

Stormfarer (Storm Brawler) - Style

Daisies - Wrap

Exalted Skies - Contrail

Charge! - Emoticon

The Tree - Loading Screen

Steady - Emote

Mailk (Exalted) - Style

200 V-Bucks - Currency

Page 8

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 Battle Pass Page 8

The Sabina Outfit and Wind Crawler Glider are the highlights on page eight of the Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 Battle Pass. Both look amazing and will likely become fan favorites in-game.

Sabina - Outfit

Widow's Promise - Harvesting Tool

Banner Icon

100 V-Bucks - Currency

Gossamer Shine - Contrail

Distressed - Emoticon

Wind Crawler - Glider

You're Next - Spray

Party Crasher - Loading Screen

Shuriken Spinner - Emote

Page 9

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 Battle Pass Page 9

Page nine has a lot going on for it. From two amazing styles to 200 V-Bucks, this page holds the most value for money in the Battle Pass. There are a total of 13 cosmetics that players can redeem from here.

Banner Icon

Long Ride Home - Music

200 V-Bucks - Currency

Sabina (Burning Ember) - Style

Widow's Promise (Burning Ember) - Style

Wind Crawler (Burning Ember) - Style

Polished Stone - Wrap

Lord Vader - Spray

Widow's Promise - Back Bling

We're Vibin' Now - Loading Screen

Evie (Neon Couture) - Style

Pairing Blades (Neon Pairing Blades) - Style

Twin Crossfire (Neon Crossfire) - Style

Page 10

As showcased by the leakers, the Darth Vader skin has been added to the Battle Pass this season. The last page is dedicated to the Dark Lord and cosmetics from the Star Wars universe.

Viper Probe Droid - Back Bling

Darth Shader - Wrap

The Squadron - Contrail

Vader's Saber - Emoticon

Sigil Of The Empire - Harvesting Tool

Imperial March - Emote

Lambda-Class Shuttle - Glider

100 V-Bucks - Currency

Sith Ascension - Loading Screen

Darth Vader - Outfit

