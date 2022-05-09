10 Fortnite skins that steal the limelight

Over the years, Epic Games has added innumerable cosmetics to Fortnite, and keeping track of them all is a monumental task. However, the main attraction is always the skins.

They stand out in their own right and allow players to express themselves in-game. However, only a few of them are real show-stoppers. They remained popular for years after being released and have become status symbols to an extent.

These 10 Fortnite skins steal the limelight every chance they get

10) Nightlife

Nightlife was introduced to the game during Chapter 2 Season 2, and has continued to shine brightly ever since. The skin features fluorescence patterns and shines bright in-game. When listed, readers can buy it for 1,500 V-Bucks.

9) Agent Peely (Golden Agent)

Although Agent Peely may not be the brightest banana in the batch, he's a show-stopper in his own right. The golden style for this skin has been stealing hearts since its inception into the game in Chapter 2 Season 2. Currently, players can find him loitering east of Coney Crossroads next to a car crash.

8) Tony Stark (Holo Foil)

Tony Stark may have died in the MCU, but he lives on through the Metaverse. His skin was introduced to the game during Chapter 2 Season 4, and the Holo Foil style has been "winning" ever since.

7) Master Chief

One of the best things to emerge from Chapter 2 Season 5 was the Master Chief skin from Halo. It has two selectable styles and can be purchased for 1,500 V-Bucks from the item shop when listed. Although the default style is amazing, Matte Black has a different feel altogether.

6) Moon Knight

Oscar Issac's portrayal of the character Moon Knight has set a new benchmark in the MCU. Following the hype, the skin made it in-game and has become one of the most popular cosmetics till date. With three different styles featuring two separate personalities, the skin is well-worth 1,500 V-Bucks.

5) Sakura

As part of the Street Fighter collaboration with Fortnite, Sakura was recently added to the game. Given the character's legacy, it's hard to ignore her presence in-game. For a small sum of 1,600 V-Bucks, players can own a part of gaming history.

4) The Foundation

The Foundation was finally released during Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1, after months of teasing. What makes this skin steal the limelight is the fact that it's designed with Dyawne "The Rock" Johnson as the face of the character. Unfortunately, it can no longer be acquired as it was part of the Battle Pass.

3) DJ Yonder

Of all the skins in Fortnite designed around Llamas, DJ Yonder is by far the best till date. He was part of the Chapter 1 Season 6 Battle Pass and is a show-stopper in a true sense.

2) Omega Knight

After the first concept art for the skin was leaked on the internet, fans went crazy. Now, to finally see the character in-game is mind-boggling. It costs 1,200 V-Bucks to obtain, and players can customize the skin by completing quests and leaving the character up.

1) Renegade Raider

Of all the skins on this list, it goes without saying that the Renegade Raider skin is the best show-stopper of all time. Given how few players obtain the skin when it is available, to see a player have it is a sight for sore eyes. Maybe one day, Epic Games will add her back to the item shop for a limited amount of time.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

