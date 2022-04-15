Third Person mod for Halo Infinite makes the game look like Fortnite Zero-Build

Currently, Fortnite is the most played Battle Royale game out there. Ever since the Zero-Build mode came into being, the game has seen a wave of greenhorns join the Metaverse. Without building, veterans of other Battle Royale games can even hop in and use their gun skills to grab a Victory Royale.

When speaking about online games with shooter mechanics, it's hard to ignore Halo Infinite. The franchise is older than some players in the Metaverse and has been a staple game for co-op play.

Given the game's popularity when it was first released, modders wasted no time in getting to work creating mods. Out of the many created, one in particular, a third-person mod, took hold of the community.

Readers can check out the video below:

What's so great about the video?

The video was posted on February 1, 2022, and caught the community's attention. Most of the comments on the video applaud the modder and their hard work. However, after seeing the footage, it bears a striking resemblance to Fortnite Zero-Build mode.

Sliding Mechanics and jumps look exactly like those in Fortnite. However, this does not mean that the modders copied it from the game. Most of these animations must be custom-made to get them right.

🐾.Allie Cat^💜 @itsa_wolfyallie “The Demon finds The Queen of Cuddles”



Master Chief and Mecha Cuddle Master Screenshots (and edits)



Yk who MCM is | Bestie



-forgot to post these screenshots a few days ago, so here they are now. I am pretty sure I rushed these.



#fortnite #fortography #halo “The Demon finds The Queen of Cuddles”Master Chief and Mecha Cuddle Master Screenshots (and edits)Yk who MCM is | Bestie @DingPatyPop -forgot to post these screenshots a few days ago, so here they are now. I am pretty sure I rushed these. 💚“The Demon finds The Queen of Cuddles”💖Master Chief and Mecha Cuddle Master Screenshots (and edits)Yk who MCM is | Bestie @DingPatyPop -forgot to post these screenshots a few days ago, so here they are now. I am pretty sure I rushed these.#fortnite #fortography #halo https://t.co/urUN3DyT8F

Given how far both games have come in terms of graphics and animation, it's easy to confuse one for the other. If enemy types and weapons were changed to something more common, it would look a lot like Fortnite's Zero-Build mode. However, there is something to be pointed out when it comes to similarities.

Did Fortnite copy Halo's shield mechanics?

To put this statement into perspective, both Halo and Fortnite share a similar feature: an overhead shield. It works as described by providing a secondary shield to protect the user from taking damage. Only after being depleted does the user begin to lose HP or shields.

𝔽𝕦𝕟𝕘𝕚 🤨🇺🇦 @Fungi488 New storm shield

Taken from fortnite China is the new storm shield instead of taking health damage from the storm you lose your storm shield it slowly recharges when not in the storm New storm shield Taken from fortnite China is the new storm shield instead of taking health damage from the storm you lose your storm shield it slowly recharges when not in the storm https://t.co/QNKtdZ0x0t

Given how old the Halo franchise is, it's likely that the developers took inspiration from this mechanic for their game. While one can argue that the feature is from Fortnite China, it still postdates Halo: Combat Evolved, which was released in 2003.

However, looking at it from the opposite side of the spectrum rather than thinking of it as 'copying,' this is more about paying homage to a legendary franchise. Given how well-known Master Chief is, many players are donning his outfit in-game and pretending to be a 'Spartan.'

Jack “CouRage” Dunlop @CouRageJD There are more people playing as Master Chief in Fortnite than there are in Halo: Infinite currently. There are more people playing as Master Chief in Fortnite than there are in Halo: Infinite currently.

On that note, another collaboration between Halo and Epic Games is well overdue. With the Halo series now streaming, Loopers desperately want weapons and skins from the franchise in the Metaverse. Having a few Energy Sword variants as pickaxes would be a nice touch. Not to mention the Spartan Cat Ears that became a craze last year.

Edited by Shaheen Banu