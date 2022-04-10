8 Fortnite weapons that need to be unvaulted for Zero-Build mode

The current loot pool in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 is by no means terrible. Epic Games has added a well-rounded roster of weapons and items. While not all of them are amazing, they function as intended. However, with Zero-Build causing so much mayhem, adding a bit of 'spiciness' to the game will make it even better.

Sure, this can be done by adding more elements to the no-build mechanics or buffing certain items. However, to truly unleash chaos in the Zero-Mode mode, developers should consider unvaulting a few weapons. Will they be balanced? Absolutely not. Will they be fun? Definitely yes.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Epic Games needs to unvault these weapons in Fortnite's Zero-Build mode

8) Rocket Launcher

The Anvil Rocket Launcher is a cool addition to the game. It works much like a homing mission to an extent, and once launched, the projectile will seldom miss. The Legendary variant does 100 damage to players and 660 damage to vehicles. That's about 60 more damage than the Heavy Sniper Rifle.

However, they are not as fun as the good old-fashioned Rocket Launcher. Sure, the weapon may not be high-tech, but it's easy to use and quick to learn. In the Zero-Build mode, this weapon can cause chaos on the battlefield. Players can run about launching rockets against enemy strong points.

7) Minigun

Is the Minigun the best weapon for a Fortnite player? Probably not, but it has an endless supply of bullets, making it fun to use. The Legendary variant deals 252 damage per second, which is truly astonishing. Anyone caught in the direct line of fire will be obliterated.

While it can be argued that there's no need for a Minigun as there are plenty of turrets in the season, only the Minigun is genuinely portable. Players can carry it around and lay down, suppressing fire when needed. It would be perfect for breaking a stalemate in combat.

6) Drum Gun

Here's something interesting about the Drum Gun. Although it's still vaulted, Epic Games has tweaked its damage output, reducing it by one. This likely indicates that the weapon will make a return soon, maybe even this season, which is perfect given the current meta.

That being said, the weapon is still deadly as ever. The Rare variant deals 176 damage per second. While this may not seem like a lot, at close range and without the ability to build, the target will be shredded. Furthermore, sustaining fire will be easy with a magazine size of 40.

5) OG Pump Shotgun

Although there are numerous shotguns in Fortnite, the 'OG Pump' has a fanbase beyond comparison. The weapon has been in the game since the beginning. It soon became a fan favorite thanks to the double-pump technique. Sadly, after being nerfed over the years, the weapon has switched off its God-mode ability.

Given these facts, one might be wondering what good it will do to bring back this weapon in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2? Aside from nostalgia, the gun still delivers quite a kick in combat. While it may not be enough to eliminate a player outright, it can 'convince' them to run away from the fight.

4) SCAR (Assault Rifle)

The Assault Rifle is one of the most well-known weapons in Fortnite. It holds the official record for the longest-running weapon in the game until it was vaulted at the start of Chapter 3. While there are more powerful versions of AR in the game, nothing beats SCAR.

The Legendary variant of the gun, fondly called the SCAR, was an all-round weapon. It can be used offensively and defensively to keep opponents at bay and, to some extent, even snipe enemies at long range. Players who were able to master this gun would dominate every match.

3) Grenade Launcher

The Grenade Launcher is one of the most 'OG' weapons in Fortnite. They've been around since pre-season and have been used by many loopers to blow up their opponents. This weapon is deadly because it's perfect for pushing an opponent out of their defensive position and forcing them to break cover.

While this may seem overkill to a few players, adding this to the game makes things interesting. Given that players can now parkour, they should be able to outrun the grenades. That being said, it's likely that a variant of the weapon, the Egg Launcher, will make a return for Easter.

2) Rail Gun

In Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7, the dreaded Rail Guns were first introduced to the island. Although they didn't seem like a threat, they soon became an absolute menace. Those hiding behind 'builds' were not safe from this weapon. While it couldn't land a killing blow in one shot, seeing the red laser pointer was enough to scare most players.

Given the lack of powerful snipers in the current season, having the Rail Gun back in the loot pool will make sense. Furthermore, since the Imagined Order is also present on the island, it would go well with the theme. If nothing else, they could be used to counter Titan Tanks.

1) Lightsaber

The Lightsaber files have been updated twice in Fortnite Chapter 3. With Donald Mustard teasing another potential collaboration with Star Wars, Lightsabers are likely to make a return soon. Next month, they may be added back to the game to celebrate May 4, Star Wars day.

What makes these weapons perfect for the Zero-Build mode is that they can be used to deflect bullets. With limited cover for protection and no option to build, this would be the perfect way for players to defend themselves during combat.

