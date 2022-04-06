Fortnite YouTuber attempts to outrun Anvil launcher with a lambo, here is how it went

The new Anvil Rocket Launcher is supposed to be a counter to the Fortnite tanks that were introduced in Chapter 3 Season 2. Tanks have been considered fairly overpowered since they were introduced, but the Anvil Rocket Launcher deals a significant amount of damage to it and other vehicles.

Depending on the rarity, the rocket launcher will deal 600 to 610 damage to vehicles (100 to 110 for players). That's fairly significant, especially against a car that might only have 800 health.

The launcher also locks on to vehicles if gamers focus on them long enough. One Fortnite player tried to outrun the rocket with a lamborghini. Here's how that went.

Fortnite player tries to escape anvil rocket launcher in speedy car

The missiles, if they are locked on to the target, will follow it until they explode. However, nothing is faster than a boosting car in this game. How fast can the rockets travel?

In the first trial, one player drove the car while the other locked on and fired at it. Starting at 0%, it took just a bit for the rocket to lock on and be launched at the car. The "Missile Incoming" warning flashes on the screen shortly thereafter.

The first run ended without incident, though the rocket did crash into another vehicle that was on the road. They decided to completely clear the road in the middle of Tilted Towers to try again.

When boosting, the car can reach 108 miles per hour. That's extremely fast and it was able to outrun the rocket, though just barely. For the third and final trial, they decided to go ahead and have the rocket locked on before driving.

Whiplash car (Image via Fortnite Wiki)

This time, the rocket was fired as the car began driving. Since it was already locked on, the rocket was much closer to the car to begin with.

The "Missile Incoming" banner flashed across the screen almost instantly as the car reached its top speed. The chase went on for a little while, but the car was ultimately caught and exploded, losing 610 health points.

So, to summarize, the Anvil Rocket Launcher can reach the top speed of a boosting car, but only if it's fired at the same time.

Players can rest assured that anyone trying to lock on and fire at them will not have enough time to hit their car, thus ensuring a safe getaway.

