Fortnite Anvil launcher trailer proves why it will Chapter 3 Season 2's most broken weapon

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 is all about new weapons and mechanics. Players can already enjoy new features like Parkour, Tactical Overshield, Tactical Sprint, and the Anvil Rocket Launcher will also arrive soon.

As usual, leakers have revealed the gameplay and stats of the upcoming weapon. It can lock on to vehicles, and loopers are excited to test its explosive damage-dealing abilities.

This article will explain why the Anvil Rocket Launcher might be the most broken weapon in the entirety of Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2.

Fan-made trailer for Anvil Rocket Launcher in Fortnite demonstrates its broken nature

Epic Games hasn't teased the Anvil Rocket Launcher, but it will be added to Chapter 3 Season 2 in future updates. Accordingly, fans and content creators have made their trailers to enhance the hype surrounding it.

A trailer by YouTuber shadowX6 revealed how the Anvil Rocket Launcher can destroy an Armored Battle Bus within seconds. After aiming down sight, lock of the target takes around two seconds. The missile first moves towards the sky and then hits the target vehicle.

From its looks, the Anvil Rocket Launcher is like a revamped version of the Guided Missile. The latter was quickly vaulted for being too overpowered, and loopers are hoping that the Anvil Launcher isn't as broken.

It is safe to assume that the Anvil Rocket Launcher will be the ideal counter for tanks in Chapter 3 Season 2. Players are causing chaos with the drivable tanks, and taking them down with bullets is an impractical strategy.

Stats of the upcoming Anvil Rocket Launcher in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2

The Anvil Rocket Launcher at Rare, Epic and Legendary rarities will have the following stats in Chapter 3 Season 2:

Damage to player - 100/105/110

- 100/105/110 Magazine size - 1

- 1 Fire Rate - 0.75

- 0.75 Reload Time - 3.6/3/42/3.24

- 3.6/3/42/3.24 Building damage- 660

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey Here are the stats of the unreleased Anvil Rocket Launcher Here are the stats of the unreleased Anvil Rocket Launcher https://t.co/f6oLGfhcOH

The range of the Anvil Rocket Launcher is another characteristic that could make it broken. In gameplay footage, it can be seen how easily the weapon can lock on to far-off targets/buildings. Loopers will be able to destroy buildings and other structures even if they're hundreds of meters away.

Hexmall @Hexmall it almost the same as the guided missile but not the same, but it is Gonna get to Fortnite This is the rocket launcher that’s gonna get to Fortnite called “lance-missiles anvil” it is Gonna get to Fortnite chapter3 season2 and it’s really coolit almost the same as the guided missile but not the same, but it is Gonna get to Fortnite This is the rocket launcher that’s gonna get to Fortnite called “lance-missiles anvil” it is Gonna get to Fortnite chapter3 season2 and it’s really cool😎 it almost the same as the guided missile but not the same, but it is Gonna get to Fortnite👌 https://t.co/RzS1waER7O

The Rocket Anvil Launcher could be a dominant weapon during Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 due to its stats and viability. The current season is based on the war between the Imagined Order and The Seven, and it wouldn't be a surprise if more such fierce weapons arrive in the next updates.

