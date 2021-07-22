How and where to reach top speed in a Ferrari 296 GTB in Fortnite Season 7

In a strange turn of events, right in the middle of an ongoing alien invasion in Fortnite, Marigold is looking for a getaway driver. Under normal circumstances, given her reputation and strange connection to Midas, this would make sense; however, at the moment, the matter is most perplexing.

Get ready to feel the thrill of the ride 🏎️



Buckle up and get ready to experience @Ferrari's new 296 GTB on the Island.



Learn all about this new vehicle and new Ferrari-inspired cosmetics coming to the Shop in our latest blog!



🔗: https://t.co/bzb9KaeUOo pic.twitter.com/LDpex4XU3L — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) July 22, 2021

In addition to wanting a getaway driver, it would seem that she's enlisting the help of loopers rather than asking her known associates to give her a hand. By the looks of it, she might just be up to something, but it's hard to tell exactly what that may be.

Nonetheless, players wanting to try their hand at being fast and furious need to hop into a Ferrari 296 GTB and attain top speed to pass the selection exam. Although the challenge is pretty easy, several factors such as alien saucers, enemy players and rough terrain also have to be taken into consideration.

Due to the numerous adversities and difficulties players might face while trying to complete this task, Marigold is being considerate and handing out 30,000 experience points to those who succeed.

"Reach top speed in a Ferrari 296 GTB" Fortnite Epic challenge (Image via HYPEX/Twitter)

Note: Fortnite week 7 Epic challenges go live on July 22nd, 10:00 a.m. ET.

How to complete the "Reach top speed in a Ferrari 296 GTB" Fortnite week 7 Epic challenge

In order to complete this Fortnite challenge, players need to reach the top speed of 88 on the speedometer in-game. Although the car can cross speeds of 100 once the boost has been activated, 88 is the maximum speed needed according to multiple content creators.

The car reaches its top speed fast but, given that large chunks of the island are off-road terrain, this leaves players with limited options of long, straight roads on which to achieve a speed of 88 on the speedometer easily. Therefore, careful planning will be needed.

In conjunction with selecting a route, depending on where the players find a Ferrari 296 GTB, completing the challenge may prove to be risky due to several factors.

Players can find the car in Fortnite at random locations on the map. However, there are a few locations at which the car have a higher chance of spawning:

Misty Meadows

Lazy Lake

Discovery Dish

Pleasant Park

Fancy View

