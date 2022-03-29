Where to find the Anvil Rocket Launcher in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2

The v20.00 hotfix that was released today for Fortnite returned the game to a bit of normalcy. The first week and change of Chapter 3 Season 2 saw a completely different game without building. Mantling, tactical sprinting and tactical overshield were introduced to offset the lack of building, which has finally returned.

Epic Games also introduced No-Build Limited Time Modes, but the main battle royale modes have building enabled once again. While this update was focused on putting the game back to normal, Epic did introduce a few new things in the update.

The biggest new addition to the game is the Anvil Rocket Launcher, which is supposed to even the playing field for those who don't use new vehicles like the armored battle bus or tanks. Here's where to find one.

How to get the new Anvil Rocket Launcher and how to use it in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2

Currently, the Anvil Rocket Launcher can only be found by opening chests (Rare and IO chests included) and Supply Drops, as well as by defeating Loot Sharks. However, those locations can also have all the other weapons, so it's not going to be a common drop for gamers.

Shiina @ShiinaBR



(via The Anvil Rocket Launcher is now activated!(via @FN_Assist The Anvil Rocket Launcher is now activated!(via @FN_Assist)

When players do have it, it will be a great weapon against vehicles. It deals 600 damage to tanks and the battle bus, and 110 maximum damage to players.

It comes in Rare, Epic, and Legendary rarities, though the only difference is that the Rare one only does 100 damage to players and reloads about half a second slower.

A still from the trailer for the new explosive weapon (Image via Epic Games)

Here's what Epic Games had to say about the latest explosive device coming to Fortnite:

"With the Anvil Rocket Launcher, look into its scope and lock onto your vehicle target. Once your target’s locked, fire a rocket that’ll go flying its way! Anvil Rocket Launchers can be found in regular and Rare Chests, in Seven Supply and IO Chests, in Supply Drops, and from sharks."

Players who want to find them will have better success in IO-controlled territories such as Tilted Towers, Condo Canyon, and Rocky Reels. However, the best way to find one is to just start rapidly opening chests.

The more chests that players open, the better their chances of securing this awesome new weapon. Fortnite gamers should also try and open the Command Cavern vault, since it has two supply drops and four IO chests.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan