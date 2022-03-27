Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 leak show Star Wars' Lightsabers potential return

At this point, it's unclear what Epic Games is up to, but a Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 Star Wars crossover is likely happening soon. Thus far, Lightsabers have been re-added to the files twice. First during Chapter 3 Season 1, and now again in the current season.

While there have been no more concrete leaks regarding another collaboration, Donald Mustard has posted some teasers related to Star Wars. Nevertheless, it's still unclear why the files have been re-added a second time.

Based on speculation, many suspect that the Darksaber is being added this time around. Given the hype surrounding The Mandalorian, this is not a far-fetched theory. Additionally, with the Obi-Wan Kenobi mini-series due for release on May 25, another Disney crossover will likely take place. The only question is, when?

When will the Star Wars crossover happen in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2?

It should be assumed that the Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 Star Wars collaboration could start as early as the beginning of May. Considering that the 20.20 update will happen sometime at the end of April, the dates line up perfectly.

Furthermore, with Star Wars Day celebrated on May 4, Epic Games will have to get things ready at least a week in advance. Given how the developers function, they are unlikely to take last moment risks - even if that means having the skins leaked a week before the official crossover.

Creeper @Creeperbrine102 Not only can we very likely see an Obi-Wan Kenobi Fortnite skin when his show comes out on May 25th



But I wouldn’t be surprised if they release Darth Vader/Anakin when the last episode releases



similar to what they did with Fennec/Krrsantan for Boba’s last episode Not only can we very likely see an Obi-Wan Kenobi Fortnite skin when his show comes out on May 25thBut I wouldn’t be surprised if they release Darth Vader/Anakin when the last episode releasessimilar to what they did with Fennec/Krrsantan for Boba’s last episode https://t.co/F8MXE9oyhu

In terms of content, Mando's Bounty LTM may make a return alongside the more recent Star Wars skins such as Boba Fett, Krrsantan, and Fennec Shand.

There's also the possibility of other characters such as Obi-Wan Kenobi and Darth Vader being added in. Hopefully, leaks will start appearing after the Fortnite 20.10 update.

Will Epic Games once again bail on a potential Fortnite x Star Wars collaboration?

Epic Games bailed on Star Wars Day 2021. Given this fact, will history repeat itself this time around again? Well, not likely. Given the amount of hype that the Star Wars franchise is generating, not having a crossover/collaboration is a bad idea.

Aside from Loopers going berserk on social media, prominent individuals are bound to voice their opinions. If they miss out yet again, rest assured that backlash will follow - and this time, it will be louder than before.

However, since the files are being re-added and the developers have a solid professional relationship with Disney, something is bound to happen. What that is unknown for the time being, but given how things have progressed since the last Star Wars Day, fans will not be left high and dry - hopefully.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar