Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 could be Star Wars themed, new hints suggest

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 will supposedly be based on the upcoming war on the island as per in-game audiotapes and leaks. The Imagined Order and The Seven will go toe-to-toe to secure dominance over the island.

However, in a recent post by none other than the Chief Creative Officer at Epic Games, Donald Mustard, something else may be afoot. According to leakers, he may be hinting at an upcoming Star Wars-themed season.

Note: The article is based on the views of the writer. As nothing is confirmed yet, all information must be taken with a pinch of salt.

Donald Mustard's post hints at an upcoming Star Wars-themed season for Fortnite

Donald Mustard is the go-to person at Epic Games to drop hints on social media about upcoming collaborations. Over the years, he has hinted and teased dozens of partnerships that have come to fruition.

Speaking of which, the latest hint/picture showcases a Lego piece belonging to an AT-AT (All Terrain Armored Transport) from Star Wars. This has sent Fortnite theorists into a frenzy, and for good reason.

Shiina @ShiinaBR



This LEGO thing is part of the "Star Wars AT-AT Ultimate Collector's Series" set..



Donald has been dropping a lot of Star Wars hints since November, don't you think? Donald Mustard posted this picture on Instagram a few hours ago!This LEGO thing is part of the "Star Wars AT-AT Ultimate Collector's Series" set..Donald has been dropping a lot of Star Wars hints since November, don't you think? Donald Mustard posted this picture on Instagram a few hours ago!This LEGO thing is part of the "Star Wars AT-AT Ultimate Collector's Series" set.. 👀Donald has been dropping a lot of Star Wars hints since November, don't you think? 😶 https://t.co/JfmR2X8CBO

Given that more Star Wars skins were added to the game a while ago and the Lightsaber files were updated, this hint is not random. Based on the available information and a bit of speculation, two very different collaborations may be coming - Lego Star Wars or Star Wars-themed season.

Fortnite Lego Star Wars-themed season collaboration

Given past collaborations with Star Wars, The Mandalorian, and The Book of Boba Fett, another crossover cannot be ruled out. Many fans and leakers are under the impression that a Star Wars-themed season is in the works. However, this is not likely.

Fortnite @FortniteGame As they say, bounty hunting is a complicated profession.



Fennec Shand, Krrsantan, and Boba Fett are all in the Shop! As they say, bounty hunting is a complicated profession.Fennec Shand, Krrsantan, and Boba Fett are all in the Shop! https://t.co/zId8RipYo1

With the Imagine Order and The Seven's storyline hinting towards an all-out war, there will be no place for a Star Wars-themed season. It would feel very abrupt and out of place and context.

While fans will welcome new mechanics, weapons, and the theme itself with open arms, there will be a mismatch. However, having unique Star Wars Lego cosmetics for May 4, 2022, would fit right in.

Given that the Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga game will be released in April 2022, this option for a crossover seems more viable. However, before Loopers can jump to a conclusion, leakers will have to work their magic first to find evidence of the same.

Nevertheless, with files being updated, new skins being added in, and Donald Mustard dropping hints, this year's Star Wars day will be exciting. If nothing else, perhaps the popularized Dark Saber will be added to the game alongside the others.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar