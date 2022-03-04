Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 leaks: Everything we know so far

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 is almost here, and players can expect a huge content drop once the update happens. Apart from an exclusive new Battle Pass with 100 tiers of content, there will also be new collaborations, weapons, new game mechanics, and much more.

A ton of the upcoming content has already been leaked, and more leaks are pouring in every day. The storyline is also expected to progress into a clash between the Seven and the Imagined Order.

IO Drills have been popping up all over the island, and according to the new leaks, these drills will be drivable in the upcoming season.

HYPEX @HYPEX Now that Leelah introduced this new skins look, i'm expecting this skin to come at some point in Season 2, maybe even a battle pass skin from how different the edit style is.. Now that Leelah introduced this new skins look, i'm expecting this skin to come at some point in Season 2, maybe even a battle pass skin from how different the edit style is.. https://t.co/4nKsEIc2xf

New game mechanics are also expected to be added next season. Loopers will have lots to explore while grinding out the Battle Pass to unlock exclusive cosmetics.

New game mechanics, expected collaborations, and Battle Pass skins in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2

Based on the leaks provided by popular leaker Hypex, users will be able to use tactical sprint in the game next season. It is a more defined form of running with a weapon and allows for swifter moves in multiplayer titles like Call of Duty.

It will be interesting to see how this sprint mechanic applies from a third-person perspective.

HYPEX @HYPEX All these upcoming things are hinting more & more towards an IO & Seven war season, you can't tell me otherwise..



- Tank Vehicle

- Tactical Sprinting

- Tactical Overshield

- Clamber (Parkou/Climbing)

- Unreleased Mythic Thermal AR

- Vehicle Mods (Turrets & Possible Armor) All these upcoming things are hinting more & more towards an IO & Seven war season, you can't tell me otherwise..- Tank Vehicle- Tactical Sprinting- Tactical Overshield- Clamber (Parkou/Climbing)- Unreleased Mythic Thermal AR- Vehicle Mods (Turrets & Possible Armor) https://t.co/UqM2KHIpOV

Furthermore, many new skins have been leaked and are expected to drop in the next season's Battle Pass. Origin, Prisoner Jonesy, and Gunnar are the top favorites, as they fit in directly with the current storyline in the game.

Other expected skins in the Season 2 Battle Pass are Blizzard Bomber and the Sisters.

HYPEX @HYPEX This might be the biggest stretch but.. *Could* this be The Origin & The Sisters?



I know their suit colors don't match the pattern, but the suit design/pattern does match The Seven's suits in many ways.. But again, the 2 females could be 1 skin with edit styles. This might be the biggest stretch but.. *Could* this be The Origin & The Sisters?I know their suit colors don't match the pattern, but the suit design/pattern does match The Seven's suits in many ways.. But again, the 2 females could be 1 skin with edit styles. https://t.co/ml8zTLSRal

Hypex has also revealed that Assassin's Creed is expected to be featured in Fortnite next season. It is one of the significant collaborations coming next season and one that the community will highly appreciate.

HYPEX @HYPEX I was sleeping when this was revealed, but what are your thoughts on the Fortnite x Assassin's Creed collab? Honestly this gotta be one of the most requested collabs ever since the reveal of Gaming Legends! I was sleeping when this was revealed, but what are your thoughts on the Fortnite x Assassin's Creed collab? Honestly this gotta be one of the most requested collabs ever since the reveal of Gaming Legends! 🔥 https://t.co/8WzFtBJcZa

The Mythic Thermal AR is also coming into the game next season. It will have a damage output of 39 to the body and builds and 78 on headshots. The magazine size will be 15, and it will feature a reload time of 2 seconds with a 1.8 fire rate.

HYPEX @HYPEX



Mythic Stats:

- 39 Body/Builds Damage & 78 Headshot

- Clip Size: 15, Reload Time 2s & Fire Rate: 1.8 (70 DPS) The Mythic Thermal AR i leaked a month ago is still coming, for Season 2.. The normal Thermal ARs have been buffed to become fully automatic, the Mythic one tooMythic Stats:- 39 Body/Builds Damage & 78 Headshot- Clip Size: 15, Reload Time 2s & Fire Rate: 1.8 (70 DPS) The Mythic Thermal AR i leaked a month ago is still coming, for Season 2.. The normal Thermal ARs have been buffed to become fully automatic, the Mythic one too 👀🔥Mythic Stats:- 39 Body/Builds Damage & 78 Headshot- Clip Size: 15, Reload Time 2s & Fire Rate: 1.8 (70 DPS) https://t.co/Zo6GktwM9n

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 releases on March 20, and the update will issue a hefty downtime before gamers get to experience all the new content for the upcoming season.

