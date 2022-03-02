When does the Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 Battle Pass ends?

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 has been an incredible ride thus far. It is full of outstanding new mechanics, big updates, excellent skins, new collaborations, and so much more. It understandably has many gamers excited for the future for the first time in a while.
Naturally, they're interested in what comes next for the game. Chapter 3 Season 2 is just on the horizon, and it's probably going to be another huge success, with a Battle pPass full of great skins.
This Battle Pass certainly has, which may have players wondering: when does this Fortnite Battle Pass end?
Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1: Till when can players complete their Battle Pass?
There's been no official end date set, but March 19 is the tentative day for players to finish unlocking this Battle Pass. Chapter 3 Season 2 is scheduled to begin on March 20, and if that's the case, then the previous season has to end right before that.
There is no live event scheduled for Chapter 3 Season 1, which means there will more than likely not be a lot of downtime between seasons. This means that players will have the maximum amount of time to unlock all Chapter 3 Season 1 rewards.
This includes the following rewards that many players may not have unlocked yet:
- Spider-Man Symbiote Suit
- Spider-Man Future Foundation
- Lt. John Llama Photo Negative
- Spider-Man Photo Negative
- Ronin Scarlet Blackout
- Spider-Man Scarlet Blackout
- Harlowe Gilded Reality
- Spider-Man Gilded Reality
Players have just over two weeks left to complete the Battle Pass. There will still be weekly, daily challenges and the themed Wild Weeks challenges.
There are also a few LTM challenges that will award them some for players who need XP. Milestones will also last the entire season, which has been a stellar source of XP thus far.
Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 is right around the corner, though, and is sure to have an excellent Battle Pass with rumors about a Moon Knight, Batman or Star Wars skin being available.