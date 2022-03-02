When does the Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 Battle Pass ends?

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 has been an incredible ride thus far. It is full of outstanding new mechanics, big updates, excellent skins, new collaborations, and so much more. It understandably has many gamers excited for the future for the first time in a while.

Naturally, they're interested in what comes next for the game. Chapter 3 Season 2 is just on the horizon, and it's probably going to be another huge success, with a Battle pPass full of great skins.

This Battle Pass certainly has, which may have players wondering: when does this Fortnite Battle Pass end?

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1: Till when can players complete their Battle Pass?

There's been no official end date set, but March 19 is the tentative day for players to finish unlocking this Battle Pass. Chapter 3 Season 2 is scheduled to begin on March 20, and if that's the case, then the previous season has to end right before that.

Fortnite @FortniteGame “Remember, with great power, there must also come great responsibility.”



Spider-Man has arrived on the island, available now in the Chapter 3 Season 1 Battle Pass. “Remember, with great power, there must also come great responsibility.” Spider-Man has arrived on the island, available now in the Chapter 3 Season 1 Battle Pass. https://t.co/wk2AlRAhlC

There is no live event scheduled for Chapter 3 Season 1, which means there will more than likely not be a lot of downtime between seasons. This means that players will have the maximum amount of time to unlock all Chapter 3 Season 1 rewards.

This includes the following rewards that many players may not have unlocked yet:

Spider-Man Symbiote Suit

Spider-Man Future Foundation

Lt. John Llama Photo Negative

Spider-Man Photo Negative

Ronin Scarlet Blackout

Spider-Man Scarlet Blackout

Harlowe Gilded Reality

Spider-Man Gilded Reality

Spider-Man (Gilded Reality) (Image via NOOB NOOB FRUIT on YouTube)

Players have just over two weeks left to complete the Battle Pass. There will still be weekly, daily challenges and the themed Wild Weeks challenges.

There are also a few LTM challenges that will award them some for players who need XP. Milestones will also last the entire season, which has been a stellar source of XP thus far.

Nintendo of America @NintendoAmerica The Foundation is now unlockable in the @FortniteGame Chapter 3 Season 1 Battle Pass! Conquer his recruitment test to collect his Outfit, Styles, Emote, and more! The Foundation is now unlockable in the @FortniteGame Chapter 3 Season 1 Battle Pass! Conquer his recruitment test to collect his Outfit, Styles, Emote, and more! https://t.co/P8LgZvUtXY

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 is right around the corner, though, and is sure to have an excellent Battle Pass with rumors about a Moon Knight, Batman or Star Wars skin being available.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar