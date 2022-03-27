Fortnite Parkour trailer is so real, it needs to be seen to be believed 

When the existence of the Clamber mechanics for Fortnite came to light, the community was ecstatic. Everyone was of the opinion that this new feature would allow them to climb over walls and other obstacles. However, when it was revealed in Chapter 3 Season 2, players had their minds blown.

Rather than being limited to climbing or vaulting, Clamber turned out to be Parkour. Players can now jump and grab on to ledges, clear vast distances without taking damage, and even dash through doors without opening them. In essence, the new mechanic has opened up brand new possibilities for mobility.

While plenty of videos have been uploaded to showcase these possibilities, one content creator has managed to capture the imagination of the community. By flawlessly merging the use of Tactical Slide & Sprint, and Mantle mechanics, he created a brand new world within Metaverse.

YouTuber shows off Parkour mechanics to the maximum in Fortnite's Creative mode

YouTuber and content creator Ryan, better known as 12th Hour, has been making videos for a while now. In his previous video, which took the community by storm, he showcased a "what if" scenario, where Fortnite was "Rated-R."

This time around, he showcased a beautiful custom map made specifically to highlight how useful Parkour is. While it's not an official trailer by Epic Games, it is certainly good enough to be considered as one.

Watch the video here:

Is Parkour here to stay or will it be vaulted once Chapter 3 Season 2 ends?

To better put this question into perspective, one has to understand why Parkour was added in the first place. Without the ability to build structures for defense, running and jumping to dodge bullets is the next best alternative. While it's not effective against crack-shot opponents, it does help.

Thankfully, players won't have to run or jump to save their skin much longer as the building mechanics will be back soon. However, herein lies a major problem: players have already found glitches that allow them to jump up multiple floors while building. If Parkour were to remain in the game, this might become an issue.

Readers can watch this video to understand why:

Given the problems that are arising, it may just so happen that Parkour will be limited to the upcoming No-Build mode. Because if these mechanics stay in the normal mode, the entire dynamics of building will change forever. While professional players will love a good challenge, not everyone will be happy.

For those who enjoy building or want to play the OG Fortnite mode, they'll have to re-learn how to build from scratch. Taking all these issues into account, Parkour is likely to be vaulted for the OG mode much before Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 ends.

Twea - Fortnite Leaks @TweaBR The 'No Builds' LTM that will be available after 8 days will be called 'Solo - No Build Battle Royale'.



there's other versions of It too but I took this one to show you the name of It! The 'No Builds' LTM that will be available after 8 days will be called 'Solo - No Build Battle Royale'.there's other versions of It too but I took this one to show you the name of It! https://t.co/7jHbZjZBUY

While the mechanics are enjoyable, they are likely to break the game in many ways. Furthermore, given how old-school competitive players are, it won't bode well for them at all. Either way, with the no-building set to revert back to normal on March 29, 2022, Loopers won't have to wait long to find out what changes have been implemented.

