YouTuber showcases how Fortnite would look if it were M-rated

Currently, Fortnite is rated "T for Teens". This means that anyone who is 13 years or older is eligible to play the game. However, that doesn't stop kids who are younger from partaking in gameplay.

Nevertheless, despite the game being a Battle Royale, there is no bloodshed. When an NPC or player is eliminated, they don't die but merely de-spawn. Since everything exists in a loop, death is not possible.

Note: Reader discretion is advised beyond this point.

But what about blood and gore? Since all of the characters and players are living beings, shouldn't they bleed when injured? While that would have been a realistic approach, the developers chose a non-violent route to keep the game's rating suitable for kids. But what if Fortnite was rated "M''?

Player showcases a "Mature" version of Fortnite, complete with blood and gore

YouTuber and content creator Ryan, better known as the 12th Hour, turned the "what if" into a reality. In the video, he showcases how the game would look if it were Rated-M.

Instead of simply despawning when killed, the character would bleed and even disintegrate when shot at. The same mechanics would apply when falling or jumping from a height.

What features would fit the game's mature theme?

Jeffy The Spectre @JeffySpectre @HappyPower @l2thhour Save the World is going to be hella scary if you get killed or if you see your teammates get eaten

Aside from the blood from gunshot wounds and other injuries, other features could include basic mechanics like executions and limb-dismemberment, which are often found in mature titles.

For instance, shooting a player's limbs when they are on low health would result in them dying and the limb being shot off. When an opponent is knocked down, rather than simply shooting them, special execution moves could be added in.

Would this version of the appease the masses or displease them?

Humanity @Humanit70635012 @HappyPower @l2thhour Yep, this is an accurate enough depiction. Was honestly surprised by how heavy the dismemberment was, but nonetheless, I approve of this idea and it would make the game a lot more interesting. Also, the term wouldn't be "Rated R" but rather "Rated M for Mature"

Fortnite has always been known as a kid-friendly game. Even Save The World game mode, which features undead zombies and has survival mechanics, does not showcase horror in a traditional manner.

Such being the case, the entire dynamics and outlook of the game will drastically shift. While some gamers will love the idea of a more realistic or gory version of Fortnite, others may look at it with a grim outlook.

How would it affect the existing player base?

Taking into account that the game has been rated "T" since its inception, to have blood and gore in it would be offsetting. Furthermore, given that the player base includes a lot of children and teenagers, it may not bode well with parents.

CactusManGaming @CactusManCurtis @HappyPower @l2thhour ngl I'd probably quit, not really a fan of gory games myself and this would be a turn away

While one can argue that the game has guns and is a bad influence, as stated above, characters when shot and eliminated don't die in-game. They merely de-spawn. This being the case, it largely falls in a very gray area of acceptance.

However, if blood is introduced, the entire dynamics will completely change. The developers will have to re-label the game and it might also result in major backlash and unforeseen consequences.

