3 Fortnite Chapter 3 weapons that improve the odds of winning (& 3 that should be avoided in-game)

Skills and tactics alone will not help players win a match in Fortnite Chapter 3. To survive till the end and take out opponents simultaneously, a good loadout will be required.

Although the loot pool is still in its infant stages in Season 1, there are a few good weapons in the mix. Knowing which ones to use and which ones to ignore will make a difference during the match.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal opinion.

Use these weapons to improve the odds of winning in Fortnite Chapter 3

1) MK-7 Assault Rifle

When it comes to weapons that can improve the odds of winning, players don't need to look any further than the MK-7 Assault Rifle. This finely crafted weapon utilizes The Sevens' technology to deliver devastation on the battlefield. Despite the recent nerf to the weapon, it still does enough damage to shred builds.

2) Stinger SMG

The Stinger SMG is the perfect weapon to compliment the MK-7. With a reload speed of less than 3 seconds and a magazine size of 30, this weapon has become the staple secondary weapon in-game. Although a slight nerf was implemented a while ago, it shouldn't affect combat to a large extent.

3) Firefly Jars

While Firefly Jars are not considered weapons, this throwable/utility item can heat things up for opponents in Fortnite. Once the item hits the ground, it ignites flammable surfaces and destroys everything in its path. Players using this item should be careful as the fire does not care who it affects.

Avoid using these three weapons in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1

1) Auto Shotgun

In theory, the Auto Shotgun sounds great. However, when it comes to practical use, the weapon falls short of being useful. Unlike shotguns from ages gone by, this one cannot be relied on in combat. Despite the recent buff to reload speed, the weapon still lacks the punch needed in-game.

2) Sidearm Pistol

Sidearm Pistols are a good weapon in Fortnite Chapter 3. However, they are mostly used by players during the early-game or as a last resort. Despite the large magazine and low reload speed, it falls short in combat. While the Legendary variant is surprisingly useful, finding one during a match is not common.

3) Striker Pump Shotgun

Also Read Article Continues below

Of all the weapons in Chapter 3, the Striker Pump Shotgun is possibly the worst. With a low rate of fire and high reload time, getting a takedown with this weapon is more about luck than skill. While the weapon's animation is intriguing, the weapon itself falls short of being beneficial in combat.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider