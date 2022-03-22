Fortnite's no-build mechanic to become a permanent game mode soon

After weeks of rumors regarding a 'no-build' LTM in Fortnite, the same was implemented at the start of Chapter 3 Season 2. While many players are unhappy with these changes, the community at large cannot get enough of this new mechanic - or, to be more precise, the lack of it.

According to popular streamer Maria Lopez, better known as Chica, a lot of players seem to be returning to the game. Given that not everyone can build, the no-build feature has become quite popular.

Chica @ChicaLive Seems like a lot of people are coming back to Fortnite now, with building being disabled 🤷‍♂️ Seems like a lot of people are coming back to Fortnite now, with building being disabled 🤷‍♂️

Sadly, according to numerous prominent leakers and dataminers, the building mechanics will be re-added to the game. Based on estimates, this is set to occur latest by March 30. However, there is good news to be had as well.

No-build Battle Royale is set to change Fortnite in Chapter 3 Season 2

Although the no-build feature will disappear from the BR mode in the next few days, it will not be removed from the game. It would seem that Epic Games is serious about keeping the no-build mechanics permanently in Fortnite.

According to leaker/data miner TweaBR, there will be a total of four no-build modes - solo, duos, trio, and squads. These will be separate entities from the modes that feature building mechanics enabled. To an extent, this will greatly improve SBMM in-game.

Twea - Fortnite Leaks @TweaBR The 'No Builds' LTM that will be available after 8 days will be called 'Solo - No Build Battle Royale'.



there's other versions of It too but I took this one to show you the name of It! The 'No Builds' LTM that will be available after 8 days will be called 'Solo - No Build Battle Royale'.there's other versions of It too but I took this one to show you the name of It! https://t.co/7jHbZjZBUY

Taking into consideration that SBMM does not work as intended, this is the next best thing. Given that players are often paired up against opponents who can build skyscrapers, this levels out the playing field to a large extent.

With both parties having to rely on gun-skills and tactics alone, matches should feel more fair. However, this does not guarantee easy wins or weak opponents in any match.

Ninja @Ninja Fortnite with no building > most fun I’ve had on Fortnite in YEARS. Fortnite with no building > most fun I’ve had on Fortnite in YEARS.

With the dynamic focus shifting from building to weapon oriented combat, things will prove to be difficult. Players will no longer be able to build over obstacles, defend themselves by placing a wall, or secure the high ground.

Will Epic Games remove the normal build mode?

arkheops ✨ @itsarkheops @chemKitt @TweaBR They will never get rid of the thing that makes it Fortnite. Without building there’s absolutely nothing that sets Fortnite apart from other battle royales and therefore would fall short to them. They would also lose a major chunk of their player base. @chemKitt @TweaBR They will never get rid of the thing that makes it Fortnite. Without building there’s absolutely nothing that sets Fortnite apart from other battle royales and therefore would fall short to them. They would also lose a major chunk of their player base.

While there's a lot of speculation that the normal build mode in-game will be removed, that's not going to happen. No matter what anyone says, normal modes that feature building mechanics will always remain a core feature of the game.

If the no-build modes cease to generate traffic or bring in new players, they may be removed. However, based on community feedback thus far, that's unlikely to happen. That being said, Fortnite has officially entered a new era of game dynamics.

