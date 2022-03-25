New Fortnite building exploit is literally breaking the entire game

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 did the unthinkable and removed the building mechanism from the game in public matches. Building is one of the most unique features of the Battle Royale mode and has made Fortnite different from other Battle Royale titles over the years. Epic Games will soon bring back the mechanism and add a permanent 'no-build' mode for players who want to enjoy that version to continue in Season 3.

Apart from tweaks to the building mechanics, Epic Games has also added a few new movement mechanics to the game. Players can now parkour around the map using the new mechanics. This has led to some unique situations which seem like exploits for players who are still adjusting to the new settings.

The above clip went viral a couple of days ago and showcased a unique building technique that lets players jump really high while building in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2.

New building exploit in Fortnite will allow players to retake high ground within seconds

YouTuber Scenozzz posted a clip that blew up as players could not understand how a player could reach such height within seconds. It was later explained by the YouTuber himself as a technique that is possible with double movement. This technique utilizes both building and the parkour movement called mantling.

Players can watch the video below for a tutorial of the high ground retake:

The player accomplished this feat by editing a floor and then making a wall so that he could use it to mantle up. As soon as he pressed the button to mantle, the exploit jumped him up four floors instantly. He then simply edited a floor quickly to steady this landing from the jump.

While it might sound easy, there are a few nuances that players need to get right before perfecting it. It might also be more difficult to perform with a controller than it is with a mouse and keyboard.

LG Jamper @JamperFN No wonder they removed building if I launched fortnite and saw this I would never play No wonder they removed building if I launched fortnite and saw this I would never play https://t.co/zUZ5uf1oAV

This movement might soon become a problem, and pro players will not be pleased with these kinds of exploits in the FNCS. What Epic Games will decide to do to counter such techniques is a question that remains to be answered.

