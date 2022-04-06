How to get better aim with a Shotgun in Fortnite: A Complete short-range combat guide

Fortnite Battle Royale is a survival and precision-based combat game. Naturally, it makes available a variety of weapons and items for players to work with. Out of all the weapon classes Epic Games has to offer, Shotguns have been an all-time favorite.

Most experienced players understand that the Battle Royale game majorly revolves around short-range combat. It is easier to dodge long-range fights using builds, but things get real when enemies are up close.

For a player to get better at Fortnite, they must be good at short-range combat. While SMGs are a great way to spam, nothing beats the crisp and accurate shots from a Shotgun. There a few tips and tricks that help players get better at using the Shotgun.

How to get better at using Shotguns in Fortnite

Shotguns are the go-to weapon for players in close-range combat for several reasons. However, one of the biggest reasons why everyone has a Shotgun in their inventory is because it doesn't require as good as an SMG or AR.

This doesn't mean that Shotguns are extremely easy to use. After all, some end up getting one-shot kills while the others only manage to land nine damage headshots.

Choose the right Shotgun

It is very important to understand the pros and cons of all available Shotguns. Each Shotgun has a different use case, and players must choose accordingly. Spamming builds is much easier with Tactical and Auto Shotguns. On the other hand, the Pump, Double-Barrel, and Charge Shotguns are precision weapons.

Clearly, players can afford to miss shots with weapons that have a lower reload time and larger magazine size. Even if these weapons deal lower damage, players can continue shooting until they knock their enemies out.

Drum Shotgun in Fortnite (Image via Epic Games)

Work on movement and editing

To get good at using Shotguns in Fortnite, players should have good movement and know how to edit builds quickly.

Close-range battles can hardly happen without building being involved. Players are constantly trying to gain a height advantage or surprise the enemies with their quick peeks. This cannot happen if they do not know how to build and edit well.

Good movement helps players to always have the best positioning. Moreover, editing skills will help them get shots in when their enemies are vulnerable.

Fortnite Shotgun edit peek shot (Image via Creative Codes)

Switching between Shotgun and other weapons

One has to understand that not all battles can be won using shotguns. Since no weapon in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 can one-shot enemies, dealing chip damage becomes really important. Naturally, players will have to keep switching between SMGs/ARs to weaken their enemies while dealing the final blow with a Shotgun.

Switching weapons in Fortnite (Image via KRATOZNIZMO/YouTube)

Ammo can also be a problem at times when using a Shotgun, as it runs out really quickly. Therefore, players might have to switch to a different weapon mid-battle to confirm their kill.

Aim better

This last one is a given for any weapon. A better aim will almost always guarantee an advantage over the other players. Headshots are generally the way to go since they deal higher damage than bodyshots. Players can practice hitting headshots in aim training or by having a height advantage.

Headshots are not that important when using Auto/Semi-Auto Shotguns since they lack a multiplier. As long as players end up connecting all their bodyshots, they might get the required kills.

Shotgun aim training (Image via Epic Games)

Clearly, using Shotguns is not that easy. Moreover, with the lack of one-shot weapons in Chapter 3 Season 2, this weapon class requires a lot more skill than usual. However, this comprehensive guide can help players have an advantage over their enemies in short-range combat.

Edited by Shaheen Banu