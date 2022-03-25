When is the new Pump Shotgun returning to Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2?

Along with the arrival of the new season, Epic Games also teased a new Pump Shotgun in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2. Unfortunately, the game-breaking weapon failed to make the cut for launch day.

Clearly, all the teasers have players eagerly waiting for the new Shotgun to finally drop. Many players are wondering when the gun will finally make it to the Battle Royale game so they can go back to the one-shot meta. However, there doesn't seem to be any official communication from Epic Games regarding the issue.

Epic Games has been really quiet about everything going on in the new season. However, data miners have managed to get their hands on some exclusive information to keep players excited until the weapon finally arrives. This also helps figure out an approximate timeline for when the 'Single-Barrel Break-Action' Shotgun will drop.

Pump v2 Fortnite release date in Chapter 3 Season 2

The leaked teasers suggest that the all-new shotgun is going to be a single-barrel weapon. It will also have a tight spread and will deal very high damage, making it a one-shot weapon at close range.

Pump v2 in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 is a mixture of the Double Barrel Shotgun and the Pump Shotgun. Players will only have one shot, and they will need to make it count. It shoots 1 bullet and then reloads just like the Double Barrel animation.

HYPEX @HYPEX UPCOMING Pump v2 GAMEPLAY! (This one is like a double barrel, but with a single barrel & tight spread) UPCOMING Pump v2 GAMEPLAY! (This one is like a double barrel, but with a single barrel & tight spread) https://t.co/YJK2uOz0pU

Since the new Pump Shotgun will be a close-range weapon, it doesn't make sense to release it while building is disabled. Most of the fights right now are long-range, and therefore, players will have to wait for the next update to see the new game-breaking weapon.

If Pump v2 is set to arrive in the same update as building returns, players can expect it to drop on March 28.

Pump v2 in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 might have a mythic variant

The stats of Pump v2 have leaked ahead of its release, and it looks like the all-new weapon will have variants ranging from Common to Mythic. The Common variant of the weapon will deal 117 damage with headshot damage of 146. This will go all the way up to 150 and 187 for the Mythic variant.

HYPEX @HYPEX Upcoming Shotgun Stats.



This one is a a single barrel shotgun, mix of the pump & double barrel. It shoots 1 bullet then reloads just like the double barrel animation (we've seen it in the trailer). The stats go up to Mythic but idk if we'll get a mythic tho, here it is anyway: Upcoming Shotgun Stats.This one is a a single barrel shotgun, mix of the pump & double barrel. It shoots 1 bullet then reloads just like the double barrel animation (we've seen it in the trailer). The stats go up to Mythic but idk if we'll get a mythic tho, here it is anyway: https://t.co/uNcU51ktl9

It will be interesting to see how this new Shotgun fits into the meta, especially once building returns. Moreover, with the absence of Pump Shotgun in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2, will Pump v2 be able to take over? Only time will tell.

