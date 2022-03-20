Every new weapon in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2: Heavy Sniper, Pump and more

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 is live, and players can explore all the new content that has been added to the game in the new update. After a long Season 1, it has come down to an all-out war between the Imagined Order, led by Dr. Slone, and the Seven, led by the Foundation.

The war will occur through the new season, and players can expect some map changes to occur due to the conflict.

Apart from the new POIs and characters, there are also new weapons in the game. A few classic weapons have also returned from the vault. Players will be able to experience these new changes once they drop onto the island in the new season.

One of the new weapons had the community hyped, and leaks revealed that it was coming over a month ago. Read on to find out about all the new weaponry in Chapter 3 Season 2.

Thermal AR and Pump Shotgun 2.0 live in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2

Popular leakers have already provided the intel that the Thermal AR will be added to Fortnite in the upcoming season. It is now live in Season 2, and players can experience the new ability to track enemies through a scope using a thermal sight.

Thermal scope will allow players to read the heat signatures, and with a good zoom, players will be able to hit hard at longer ranges.

The Thermal AR is fully automatic and can be sprayed. However, the automatic spray will become hard to control with a long-range scope.

Alongside the new AR, the Pump Shotgun has also been added, and according to the reports, there are a few tweaks. Prominent leaker and data miner HYPEX has mentioned that the new version of the Pump Shotgun will feature a tighter spread and have a single barrel.

Based on in-game reports, the legendary version of the Pump Shotgun has also returned to the island.

There are currently no reports if the stats of the shotgun have been changed. After last season's shotgun disappointed the community, the return of the Pump shotgun will be a big relief for loopers.

While the Heavy Sniper is still not live in the game, leakers have posted that it will soon be unvaulted. The heavy sniper is capable of breaking builds with a single shot, making it one of the most overpowered weapons in the history of Fortnite.

It will be interesting to see how the developers decide to play the sniper in the mix later in the season.

