Fortnite YouTuber discovers gamebreaking glitch with Titan Tanks

Over the course of each season, Fortnite users will come across a few glitches. Most of these are harmless or even advantageous, such as being able to launch across the entire map with offroad tires. However, every once in a while, a gamebreaking glitch rears its head.

Two glitches were recently discovered by a Fortnite player, one of which is gamebreaking and causes almost immediate death. This article explains what happened so that gamers everywhere can avoid the same fate.

Fortnite player discovers two glitches, one completely gamebreaking

These glitches come courtesy of GKI on YouTube, otherwise known as Glitch King. He often finds and shares glitches with players so they can avoid, or take advantage of them.

When it comes to the first glitch, players will likely want to avoid it. For this tank glitch to work, gamers will have to be driving a tank, which is a very popular thing to do since their introduction.

The rift that he went to was at Seven Outpost V, which is located behind Camp Cuddle and Command Cavern. The latter of those POIs will have a tank if players can get there and get to it first, otherwise Tilted Towers and The Fortress are the only other options in the area.

If players happen or choose to drive their Titan Tank through one of the rifts behind the Seven Outpost, the entire tank will go through the rift. This is what happens whenever players enter a rift in any vehicle.

However, the tank will quickly fall to the ground and actually go through it. Players will be ejected from the tank and find themselves underneath the map. A few seconds later, they're dead.

The second Fortnite glitch isn't exactly gamebreaking and may not even be advantageous. However, if players launch from a Siege Cannon, in this case, the one above The Fortress, and aim correctly, they can land directly in a dumpster hiding spot.

They will need to click the button instantly when it becomes available, in order to hide in it. Once they leave the dumspter, they will pop up higher in the air and continue to do the rolling animation that occurs when players are shot out of the cannon.

It does not appear to have any direct advantage to Fortnite players or any real effect on gameplay, but it can be fun to pull off since it is difficult to aim for the dumpster correctly.

For now, these glitches are active, but they (especially the tank rift glitch) may be patched soon.

