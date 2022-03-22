Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 glitch turns tanks completely invisible, but there's a twist

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 has introduced tanks as the newest drivable vehicles. Players can use them to not only travel across the map but also to target enemies with turrets.

It is no surprise that loopers are heavily testing the capabilities of tanks at the moment. However, prominent YouTuber GKI has already discovered certain glitches that can break tanks within seconds.

Here's everything to know about the glitch in Fortnite that turns tanks invisible.

Tanks in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 are broken

To trigger this glitch, players must hold a gun, enter a tank, and then disconnect their internet. Thereafter, they should hold the exit button and drop the weapon. The final step is to connect the internet back.

If done correctly, players should get additional FOV (Field of View) as soon as they leave the tank. From a competitive perspective, extra FOV is undoubtedly an unfair advantage, and Epic Games might have to patch this glitch quickly.

Ukulele Dude @ukuleledude39 Tanks are OP. Fortnite, nerf them now. Tanks are OP. Fortnite, nerf them now. https://t.co/sIpDU3xtpr

GKI also mentioned that if players hold the aim button after getting the extra FOV, the tank turns invisible in a few seconds.

Player driving an invisible tank in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 (Image via YouTube/GKI)

It is worth noting that the tank will be invisible to the player who did the glitch. This implies that opponents and teammates will still be able to see the tank.

Driving an invisible tank might not look too great, but this glitch can be exploited to easily spot nearby opponents.

Where to find tanks in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2

Naturally, loopers should find a tank to perform the aforementioned glitch. Owing to their ruthless mechanical abilities, there aren't a lot of tanks on the map currently.

The following POIs contain tanks on the Chapter 3 Season 2 map:

Rocky Reels

The Fortress

Tilted Towers

Coney Crossroads

Command Cavern

Condo Canyon

IO forces guard the tanks for obvious reasons, and players must defeat them to enjoy their tank ride. The IO Guards troubled many loopers in Chapter 3 Season 1, with their surprisingly good aim and mobility, and it seems like Chapter 3 Season 2 will be no different.

All in all, the new content in Epic Games' Battle Royale game has been appreciated by the community. The developers apparently have bigger plans for the upcoming weeks, and players can look forward to the release of a Pump V2 Shotgun as well.

