Fortnite leak shows new overpowered shotgun with 1 bullet arriving in Chapter 3 Season 2

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 has finally begun, and players can look forward to the arrival of a brand-new shotgun. The weapon is in the works, and leakers have spotted it in the recently released trailers.

The biggest bone of contention during Chapter 3 Season 1 was the poor state of shotguns. The spray and pray weapons like Stinger SMG and MK Seven AR were clearly overpowered, and shotguns couldn't compete with them.

However, here's how Fortnite is planning to improve the state of shotguns in Chapter 3 Season 2.

Fortnite is planning to bring back the OG Pump Shotgun with a twist

Renowned leaker HYPEX has talked about the return of the Pump Shotgun and a new shotgun in separate tweets.

HYPEX @HYPEX THERE'S AN UPCOMING "new single barrel break action" SHOTGUN!! THERE'S AN UPCOMING "new single barrel break action" SHOTGUN!!

They first referred to the shotgun from the trailer as the Pump Shotgun and then claimed the new shotgun to be 'Pump V2.'

HYPEX @HYPEX UPCOMING Pump v2 GAMEPLAY! (This one is like a double barrel, but with a single barrel & tight spread) UPCOMING Pump v2 GAMEPLAY! (This one is like a double barrel, but with a single barrel & tight spread) https://t.co/YJK2uOz0pU

From the looks of it, the leaker is talking about the same weapon. This implies that the OG Pump Shotgun is finally returning in Chapter 3 Season 2, but there will be certain changes.

HYPEX @HYPEX SPOTTED WEAPONS IN SEASON 2:



- Pump Shotgun

- Heavy Sniper

- Aug

- New AR

- New Thermal AR SPOTTED WEAPONS IN SEASON 2:- Pump Shotgun- Heavy Sniper- Aug- New AR- New Thermal AR https://t.co/938ErOGC9w

According to HYPEX, the upcoming shotgun is called 'Single Barrel Break Action.' As the name suggests, this weapon has a single barrel and has a magazine capacity of one bullet. This also means that the new shotgun should deal a ton of damage and have the capability to eliminate an opponent in a single hit.

The leaker compared the Pump V2 to Double Barrel shotguns. However, the former has a single barrel and a tighter spread.

Will the Single Barrel Break Action shotgun in Fortnite be overpowered?

It is safe to assume that the new shotgun in Epic Games' Battle Royale game will be explosive at close range. It will help loopers in eliminating their opponents with a single shot, but naturally, this will require them to have decent aim.

Moreover, it makes perfect sense for a single barrel shotgun to have explosive DPS. It would be a perfect counter to the damage per second of the Stinger SMG, and the meta in Chapter 3 might feel balanced.

While some players seem skeptical about the potential of the Single Barrel Break Action shotgun, others are confident about its capabilities.

PSG TNA Muz @MuzFN @HYPEX what happened to this shotgun why isnt it in the game @HYPEX what happened to this shotgun why isnt it in the game

As of now, Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 is live with a ton of new content. Building is surprisingly disabled at the moment, but the core mechanic is expected to return to public games within a week.

