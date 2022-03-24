Fortnite YouTuber finds glitch that makes Titan Tanks move as fast as Quadcrashers

Titan Tank is the newest addition to Fortnite. This heavily armored vehicle comes equipped with a main battle cannon and a rotatable turret. Going head-to-head with one of these behemoths is a sure way to get eliminated. However, they aren't invincible.

Given their slow speed of 29 KM/H without boost activated, players can flank them and catch them off guard. They are even vulnerable to turret fire and remote explosives. Unless accompanied by a teammate on foot, ambushing this war vehicle is easy.

Unfortunately, a well-known glitch/bug discoverer, Glitch King, has managed to find an exploit to overcome the bottleneck speed. By changing only one setting, players can ramp up the tank speed to over 50 KM/H, which is roughly 14 KM/H faster than a Quadcrasher with no boost.

Fortnite glitch allows tanks to travel at over 50 KM/H

Unlike other glitches, this one is easy to execute and requires minimal effort on the users' part. Here's how to do it:

Step 1: Go to settings.

Step 2: Bind another key to the "Move Forward" function.

Step 3: Apply the setting and go back to the game.

Step 4: Press both keys together to move the Titan Tank faster.

Does this speed boost provide a tactical edge to players?

Given that the glitch nearly doubles the speed of the Titan Tank, it does indeed provide a massive tactical edge to players. With increased speed, they'll be able to dodge incoming projectiles from other Titan Tanks and, at times, even Remote Explosives.

Outside of combat, it will also make mobility easier as players can achieve boost speeds without even using the boost feature. This will conserve fuel, allowing the player to drive longer without having to refuel. On the whole, this one simple glitch makes Titan Tank even more formidable in combat.

Are the Titan Tanks broken, or are Fortnite players merely exaggerating?

While Titan Tanks are indeed broken in Fortnite, without an experienced crew, the vehicle can be taken out with ease. In squad mode, for instance, if the entire team is in the tank, one well-placed Remote Explosive will damage them all.

The enemy team can then follow up the initial attack with gunfire and take out most of their exposed teammates. While the turret can prove to be a strong deterrent, an enemy player can easily take control of it and use it against the tank.

Not long after, the squad will panic and abandon the vehicle in the middle of a fight. Once this occurs, the enemy team can wipe out any stragglers. While the Titan Tanks are powerful, without a good crew, they are useless. With a bit of coordination and communication, destroying one of these metal beasts is easy.

