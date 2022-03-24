Fortnite tanks guide: How to maneuver, shoot, and everything else you need to know

Fortnite introduced tanks for the war between the Imagined Order and The Seven this season. They're placed around the map, mainly at highly trafficked POIs like Tilted Towers and Coney Crossroads. They've become a bit controversial as they are pretty overpowered. They have one weak spot, but they're still one of the most potent vehicles ever to get added.

Since they are so new, many gamers may not have used one yet. They can certainly be a bit daunting, given how powerful they are. Here are a few tips on how to best use them.

How to use a tank in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2

The best way to use a tank is in Duos. While they can be operated as a single player, they're optimized for two players. There are seats for a third and fourth player, but they are left exposed and can't do anything while sitting there.

Two players allow one player to pilot the vehicle and shoot the rockets and the other to man the guns. Guns can be aimed anywhere, even if the tank is going opposite.

When shooting, it works just like a regular gun. The aim button will give players a slightly better look at what they're shooting, and the fire button shoots either the guns or the missiles.

It's important to know that tanks move reasonably slowly. They'll never catch another vehicle, but they can travel anywhere on the Fortnite island.

Cars have difficulty going up inclines, and Quadcrashers can't drive in water, but tanks can do it all without experiencing any problems.

They will also not be stopped by anything in their way. Tanks will destroy buildings if players decide to drive through them. This can result in the tank getting damaged and the loss of some facilities. However, there's always a repair torch to fix it.

Repair torches have 200 "use", so they can't endlessly fix a tank, but keeping one on hand can make a big difference.

Tanks can be found in the following Fortnite POIs:

Rocky Reels

Coney Crossroads

The Fortress

Tilted Towers

The Daily Bugle

These locations are swarmed with IO guards and often have several players dropping there, so getting in and getting a tank unscathed is no easy feat.

Tanks will likely be nerfed in a future update, but for now, they're arguably the most overpowered item in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2.

