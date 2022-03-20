Where to find IO Titan Tanks in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 has introduced multiple new vehicles in the game. There are also other surprises like no builds for a week, new weapons, locations, and a lot more. The downtime has now concluded and players can drop in on the island to check out the new additions.

Tanks and helicopters are now in the game, and players can drive these vehicles to navigate the island. Furthermore, with tanks, players can also attack enemies using the turret. There are multiple ways to use tanks in the game to gain an advantage over enemies in the lobby. As Loopers spend more days in the new season, new strategies to use these armored vehicles will be revealed.

Read on to find out the locations of these armored tanks and how to access them in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2.

Location and how to gain control of IO Titan Tanks in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 map

The servers are currently down and loopers are facing a ton of difficulties trying to find a match in the game. This is one of the reasons why there is not a lot of information available about the new map. However, a few players were lucky enough to be the first ones to explore the new content of the season.

Solary @SolaryTV C'est plus Fortnite c'est World of Tanks C'est plus Fortnite c'est World of Tanks 😭 https://t.co/VknrCdppcZ

Tanks are now active in Fortnite and players can access them by fighting IO guards. As seen in the trailer, these tanks belong to the Imagined Order. Previously, players had to eliminate Kymera aliens in Chapter 2 to gain control of the UFOs. Similarly, they have to kill IO guards in the tank and around it in the war bases to gain control of the tank.

The Imagined Order has set up multiple new war bases on the map. Players can spot these bases from the mini-map and they are located below the hovering IO Blimps. Players need to visit these war bases across the map to gain control of the tanks there. Currently, they can be found in Tilted Towers, Rocky Reels, Covert Cavern, Coney Crossroads, and more.

Mellow @Mellow_FN IO BLIMPS

Fortnite IO Blimp



IO Blimps are attached to the ground via Ziplines, so zip up to an IO Blimp and claim its loot for yourself! How do you get back down? Either use a Zipline, use the draft of a fan to begin gliding, or launch yourself with a Siege Cannon. IO BLIMPSFortnite IO BlimpIO Blimps are attached to the ground via Ziplines, so zip up to an IO Blimp and claim its loot for yourself! How do you get back down? Either use a Zipline, use the draft of a fan to begin gliding, or launch yourself with a Siege Cannon. https://t.co/sN5gXIYnuP

These Blimps are stable in one POI at the moment, and might increase in number or shift from their current locations. This might increase the number of tanks in the game as the season progresses.

