Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 patch notes: Rideable animals, webshooter device, new weapons, and more

The Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 gameplay trailer dropped and gave players a first look at the gameplay for the new season. From new animals to vehicles to an entirely new item that assists with mobility in-game, this season looks like it's going to be interesting.

With the leaks finally starting to surface, the following section dives into everything new in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3.

Fortnite 21.00 update patch notes

1) The Block returns

The Block was a POI seen long back in Fortnite Chapter 1 Season 7. This POI was essentially a flat base that showcased buildings and structures from Creative Islands in the game.

THE BLOCK IS RETURNING!



Epic gave Creative Creators special BR props to make the block for this map!

After today's Fortnite update, the Block will be one of the POIs in the new season.

2) Map changes

A new map in Fortnite has also been leaked. The map now has four distinct biomes right now. The minimap has also received a small upgrade as well.

Just as the Fortnite map received a considerable overhaul, the Spawn Island also got an upgrade. Spawn Island looks very vibrant and colorful.

3) New POIs

Although the community expected several map changes, the map doesn't seem to have changed much based on what the leakers have uncovered so far. However, there are some POIs that have received a nice little makeover.

The statue of the Foundation at the Sanctuary and Command Cavern have received a nice makeover. The broken statue is now covered in vibrant graffiti, while Command Cavern has a gigantic Cuddle Team Leader head popping out of the top. The new color scheme does go well with the theme of the season.

Greasy Grove sports new flora, like the ones that were seen during the alien invasion of the island. Tilted Towers is still under construction on this map. There is also a massive tree in the middle of Greasy Grove, and there's a hidden room behind the waterfall here.

The Shark, Dusty Depot, and the Chair have also made a comeback this season. And out of all the map changes, the most interesting one is about the Zero Point. This object is currently underwater and is completely exposed.

4) New Weapons





We're getting a DMR (Designated Marksman Rifle) in S3

Till now, only two new weapons have been leaked. A new Designated Marksman Rifle (DMR) has been added to the game. Another weapon, also known as the Hammer, has been added to the game. From the looks of it, the Hammer looks like an assault rifle. However, not much is known about this weapon.

A third weapon, known as the Two-Shot Shotgun, will also debut after the Fortnite update today.

5) New skins and cosmetics





ENTIRE BATTLE PASS SHOWCASED!!

Like every other season in Fortnite, many new cosmetics were added to the game. Darth Vader and the Indiana Jones skins are a part of the Battle Pass for the new season. As seen in the trailer, the Joy skin is also returning in the new season.

6) Loading screens and more

This season will see a few more exciting loading screens in the game. Epic Games always hides subtle little clues in its loading screens, and there are a few loading screens that look like they're hiding a secret. Other than that, some interesting emotes have been added to the game.

Overall, the new season does show a lot of promise and going by the theme. An educated guess can be made about the IO. Since no IO forces or IO leadership were seen in any trailers, it can safely be assumed that the IO is nowhere on the island, and finally, peace prevails.

However, the Zero Point is still on the map and completely exposed underwater. This will surely attract some attention from someone or something that will end up being a threat to the island and the Zero Point, once again.

