8 Fortnite pickaxes with the most unique designs (2022 version)

When it comes to Fortnite, there is no shortage of cosmetic items for players to choose from. With over 1,000 outfits alone, it's hard to keep track of all the coolest skins on the block.

Even though 2022 started a few months ago, there are some amazing pickaxe skins out there that deserve due recognition. They stand out from the rest for their unique design and are show-stoppers in their own right.

These are some of the best pickaxes released in Fortnite that deserve your appreciation

8) Spellwork Scimitar

What good would it be to have Doctor Strange in Fortnite without a weapon to go with the skin? Thankfully, players don't have to worry about it, as the Spellwork Scimitar is a shining example of a collaboration well executed. Sadly, it can only be obtained via the current Seasonal Battle Pass.

7) K.O. Club

For fans of the Walking Dead series, the K.O. Club will bear some resemblance to Negan's baseball bat called Lucille. Although there are no zombies in Fortnite, this pickaxe will work wonders against the force of the Imagined Order as well. It can be obtained on page five of the current Battle Pass.

6) Gum Brawler

Although the Gum Brawler pickaxe went under the radar, it was a great harvesting tool in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1. With three colorful variants to choose from, players will have no shortage of styles to show off. Unfortunately, it's impossible to obtain this skin anymore.

5) Llaminator

The Llaminator pickaxe skin was one of the cleanest introduced last season. It featured three distinct styles and soon became a staple in-game for try-hards and sweats.

4) Guardian Daggers

With the Naruto collaboration getting anime fans excited, crossovers featuring animated characters have been on the rise. This is a good thing because players get to acquire the Guardian Daggers pickaxe. They look incredibly slender in design, and the vibrant pink really stands out during combat.

3) Tropical Hazard Kebab

This enticing fruit salad pickaxe came to Fortnite in a Chapter 3 Season 2 collaboration with the Street Fighter franchise. Priced at 800 V-Bucks, it looks ridiculously amazing in combat. And in addition to looking cool, hitting an opponent with it is a useful way to remind them to eat healthy.

2) Crescent Darts

With the Moon Knight series becoming a sensational hit, it was only a matter of time before the in-game collaboration came to fruition. Alongside the two outfits, the Crescent Darts harvesting tool was added to the game as well. For hardcore Marvel fans, having this pickaxe in their locker is a must.

1) Web Shredder

While Miles Morales is yet to be added to the game, the developers didn't let the Spider-Man hype in-game slow down. Along with the Mary Jane outfit, Loopers gained access to an amazing pickaxe called the Web Shredder. For Spider-Man fans in the Metaverse, spending 1,500 V-Bucks to obtain the item is money well spent.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

